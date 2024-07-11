Darwin Nunez caught in violent brawl with Colombian fans after Uruguay's Copa America exit; WATCH viral videos

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez leaped into the stands and threw punches at supporters in a dramatic post-match brawl following Uruguay's exit from the Copa America on Wednesday night.

An emotional Nunez was restrained by security as he and his teammates took matters into their own hands just minutes after a heated 1-0 semi-final defeat against Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Incredible video footage shows the 25-year-old forward with teammates, including Jose Gimenez and Ronald Araujo, as tensions escalated after the final whistle.

After the incident, Gimenez stated on TV that the players' families, seated near the fans, were "avalanched" by drunken supporters, prompting the players to step in to defend them.

"This is an embarrassment, there wasn't one police officer to control them. We had to go and defend our own just because they can't control their drinking," he added.

Nunez quickly intervened after a man wearing a black polo shirt with a credential around his neck started assaulting a nearby Colombia fan, following the incident where a drink was thrown.

The Liverpool forward was later seen on the field consoling his baby daughter after the altercation.

Some supporters could be heard screaming as the disturbing scenes unfolded nearby.

Uruguay players Maximiliano Araujo and Sebastian Caceres were also seen close to the fans.

Reporter Favian Renkel noted that the families of Uruguay players were escorted out of the stadium through a different exit to ensure their safety.

When asked about the incidents after the match, Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa stated that he "didn't see everything."

"I went to the locker room…the Uruguayan players were thanking the Uruguayan fans for their support," he added.

Following a fiercely contested match at Bank of America Stadium, Colombia narrowly held onto a one-goal lead to advance to the Copa America final against Argentina.

The game was marked by a heated atmosphere where Colombia saw a player sent off, both teams engaged in intense tackles, and James Rodriguez received a yellow card for vehemently protesting with the referee.

Uruguay's Munoz was dismissed with two yellow cards in the first half, the second for elbowing Manuel Ugarte. Liverpool's Luis Diaz also faced multiple heavy challenges, while Uruguay sparked controversy by continuing to play while Richard Rios was injured in the corner.

Rios was eventually stretchered off after attempting to play through the injury.

Colombia secured a 1-0 victory thanks to Jefferson Lerma's header, setting up a final showdown against Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday in Miami.

