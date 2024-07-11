Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Darwin Nunez caught in violent brawl with Colombian fans after Uruguay's Copa America exit; WATCH viral videos

    Liverpool star Darwin Nunez leaped into the stands and threw punches at supporters in a dramatic post-match brawl following Uruguay's exit from the Copa America on Wednesday night.

    football Darwin Nunez caught in violent brawl with Colombian fans after Uruguay's Copa America exit; WATCH viral videos snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Liverpool star Darwin Nunez leaped into the stands and threw punches at supporters in a dramatic post-match brawl following Uruguay's exit from the Copa America on Wednesday night.

    An emotional Nunez was restrained by security as he and his teammates took matters into their own hands just minutes after a heated 1-0 semi-final defeat against Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Incredible video footage shows the 25-year-old forward with teammates, including Jose Gimenez and Ronald Araujo, as tensions escalated after the final whistle.

    Also read: England storm into Euro 2024 final after Watkins' last-gasp winner sinks Netherlands, gear up to face Spain

    After the incident, Gimenez stated on TV that the players' families, seated near the fans, were "avalanched" by drunken supporters, prompting the players to step in to defend them.

    "This is an embarrassment, there wasn't one police officer to control them. We had to go and defend our own just because they can't control their drinking," he added.

    Nunez quickly intervened after a man wearing a black polo shirt with a credential around his neck started assaulting a nearby Colombia fan, following the incident where a drink was thrown.

    The Liverpool forward was later seen on the field consoling his baby daughter after the altercation.

    Some supporters could be heard screaming as the disturbing scenes unfolded nearby.

    Uruguay players Maximiliano Araujo and Sebastian Caceres were also seen close to the fans.

    Reporter Favian Renkel noted that the families of Uruguay players were escorted out of the stadium through a different exit to ensure their safety.

    When asked about the incidents after the match, Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa stated that he "didn't see everything."

    "I went to the locker room…the Uruguayan players were thanking the Uruguayan fans for their support," he added.

    Following a fiercely contested match at Bank of America Stadium, Colombia narrowly held onto a one-goal lead to advance to the Copa America final against Argentina.

    The game was marked by a heated atmosphere where Colombia saw a player sent off, both teams engaged in intense tackles, and James Rodriguez received a yellow card for vehemently protesting with the referee.

    Uruguay's Munoz was dismissed with two yellow cards in the first half, the second for elbowing Manuel Ugarte. Liverpool's Luis Diaz also faced multiple heavy challenges, while Uruguay sparked controversy by continuing to play while Richard Rios was injured in the corner.

    Rios was eventually stretchered off after attempting to play through the injury.

    Colombia secured a 1-0 victory thanks to Jefferson Lerma's header, setting up a final showdown against Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday in Miami.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI seeks matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka snt

    Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI seeks matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka

    football England storm into Euro 2024 final after Watkins' last-gasp winner sinks Netherlands, gear up to face Spain snt

    England storm into Euro 2024 final after Watkins' last-gasp winner sinks Netherlands, gear up to face Spain

    Gautam Gambhir yet to finalize salary deal, first major 'Test' Down Under looms: Report snt

    Gautam Gambhir yet to finalize salary deal, first major 'Test' Down Under looms: Report

    Is Hardik Pandya dating Prachi Solanki Here is what we know vkp

    Is Hardik Pandya dating THIS Instagram influencer? Here's what we know

    PCB sacks Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq as national selectors following Pakistan's disastrous T20 WC campaign snt

    PCB sacks Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq as national selectors following Pakistan's disastrous T20 WC campaign

    Recent Stories

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: How to check CA May exam results at icai.org AJR

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: How to check CA May exam results at icai.org

    World Population Day: Know Date, theme, history, significance ATG

    World Population Day: Know Date, theme, history, significance

    Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI seeks matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka snt

    Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI seeks matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka

    Heavy rains expected in Delhi and Mumbai, 'red alert' in Bihar; check IMD forecast for next 5 days AJR

    Heavy rains expected in Delhi and Mumbai, 'red alert' in Bihar; check IMD forecast for next 5 days

    Bengaluru CCB arrests man for importing illegal biscuits chocolates from abroad seizes items worth Rs one crore vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB arrests man for importing illegal biscuits, chocolates; seizes items worth Rs 1 crore

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon