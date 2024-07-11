Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    England storm into Euro 2024 final after Watkins' last-gasp winner sinks Netherlands, gear up to face Spain

    England secured their place in the Euro 2024 final with a dramatic late victory over the Netherlands, thanks to Ollie Watkins' crucial goal.

    football England storm into Euro 2024 final after Watkins' last-gasp winner sinks Netherlands, gear up to face Spain snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 2:34 AM IST

    In a thrilling Euro 2024 semi-final clash at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, England edged past the Netherlands with a dramatic 2-1 victory, securing their spot in the final for the second consecutive European Championship. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by an early Dutch lead, a controversial VAR decision, and a last-minute winner from substitute Ollie Watkins. This hard-fought win sets up a tantalizing final showdown between England and Spain on Sunday, as the Three Lions aim to clinch their first European Championship title.

    The match began with a shock for England, as Xavi Simons capitalized on a mistake by Declan Rice, firing a stunning 25-yard shot past Jordan Pickford to give the Netherlands an early lead in the seventh minute. Despite this setback, England showed resilience and determination throughout the game.

    A pivotal moment came when a VAR review resulted in a controversial penalty decision in England's favor. Denzel Dumfries was judged to have fouled Harry Kane as the striker attempted a volley. Kane stepped up to the spot and confidently slotted the ball into the bottom corner, leveling the score and reigniting England's hopes.

    Phil Foden had two close calls in the first half, with one effort cleared off the line and another hitting the woodwork. Dumfries also came close for the Netherlands, striking the bar in a tightly contested opening period.

    In the second half, Ronald Koeman's adjustments to the Dutch midfield stifled England's attacking efforts, and the Three Lions struggled to create clear-cut chances. Bukayo Saka thought he had put England ahead, only for his goal to be ruled offside.

    The breakthrough came in the 90th minute of the clash. Ollie Watkins, who had replaced Kane, received the ball with his back to goal, turned, and fired a low shot past Bart Verbruggen. The goal sent the England fans into raptures and ensured their team's place in the final.

    As England prepares to face Spain in Berlin on Sunday, the focus will be on recovering and strategizing for the decisive match. The Three Lions will be aiming to build on their impressive performance and claim their first European Championship title.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 2:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gautam Gambhir yet to finalize salary deal, first major 'Test' Down Under looms: Report snt

    Gautam Gambhir yet to finalize salary deal, first major 'Test' Down Under looms: Report

    Is Hardik Pandya dating Prachi Solanki Here is what we know vkp

    Is Hardik Pandya dating THIS Instagram influencer? Here's what we know

    PCB sacks Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq as national selectors following Pakistan's disastrous T20 WC campaign snt

    PCB sacks Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq as national selectors following Pakistan's disastrous T20 WC campaign

    Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu named as Flag Bearer for opening ceremony 

    Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu named as Flag Bearer for opening ceremony 

    football Lionel Messi cherishes Argentina's chance to lift consecutive Copa America title, says 'one more step to go' snt

    Lionel Messi cherishes Argentina's chance to lift consecutive Copa America title, says 'one more step to go'

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Mehendi: Janhvi Kapoor to MS Dhoni attend event ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Mehendi: Janhvi Kapoor to MS Dhoni attend event

    Times when Tripti Dimri showed off her HOT body that raised temperatures RKK

    Times when Tripti Dimri showed off her HOT body that raised temperatures

    Mutual funds investment: 5 common mistake every investors should avoid gcw

    Mutual funds investment: 5 mistakes every investor should avoid

    Attempt to demoralise with fake news will fail': Ashwini Vaishnaw on concerns around loco pilots gcw

    'Attempt to demoralise with fake news will fail': Ashwini Vaishnaw on concerns around loco pilots

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with AI features announced; Check specs, price and more gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with AI features announced; Check specs, price and more

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon