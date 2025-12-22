SG Pipers captain Navneet Kaur highlights the Hockey India League's role in building confidence and fostering international friendships. Confident of a turnaround, she stresses better team preparation and the impact of young, experienced players.

SG Pipers women's captain Navneet Kaur highlighted the importance of the Hockey India League (HIL), especially in terms of exposure and interaction between Indian and foreign players, stating that the tournament plays a key role in building confidence and learning among athletes.

HIL Fosters Confidence and International Friendships

Speaking about how beneficial it is to share the dressing room with overseas players and players from other states, Navneet said that the league creates an environment where meaningful bonds are formed. "Last year, when foreign players came with us, all the players talked to them. Mostly earlier, when we went to play in other countries, no one talked to anyone that much, but recently, when we talked to them, when we visited their country, they greeted us very well. It became a friend circle," Navneet told ANI.

She added that the exchange of ideas and experiences benefits both sides. "We know the players from other countries. It was also good for them that they have also learnt a lot from us. So you get a lot of things to learn. You get confidence when you talk to players from other countries. So those things are very helpful," she explained.

SG Pipers Confident of a Turnaround

SG Pipers had a difficult campaign last season, finishing at the bottom of the table with five points. However, the skipper is confident of a turnaround this year, with the team determined to make a fresh start. Reflecting on the previous season and the approach this year, Navneet said, "Last season was not so good, it was the first season for everyone. There was no idea about how and what things will happen but this season we have done full preparation from the auction. We have taken the players of the team together. So you will get to see a good combination."

Emphasis on Team Bonding and Young Talent

She stressed that team bonding will be a key factor. "On the field and off the field it will be the same that everyone is getting along well. Whether they are foreign players or junior players, everyone is getting together so that you get to see them on the field," she added.

Navneet also pointed out the presence of several promising young players in the squad, who are expected to make a strong impact this season. "Yes, there are five to six players in our team who have just played the Junior World Cup. There are Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Manisha and Jyoti Singh. So you will see these players in a very good form this year," she said.

According to the captain, last season was a learning phase for the youngsters."Last year it was the first time for them too. Now they have a lot of experience. They have done a lot of tours in a year. So you will definitely get to see those players," Navneet added.

National Team Focus After League Conclusion

On the preparation of the Indian team ahead of major international assignments, Navneet confirmed that focus will shift once the league concludes. "Yes, we have qualifiers for the World Cup which is taking place in Hyderabad, India. At present, all the players are in the league. Everyone is concentrating here but after the league ends, we will start the camp again. So we will have the same preparation," she said. (ANI)