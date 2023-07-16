'Couldn't be prouder...': David Beckham shares welcome message for Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (WATCH)

David Beckham, former England captain and owner of Inter Miami, warmly welcomed Lionel Messi to his club after the Argentinian maestro signed on a free transfer on Saturday. Beckham expressed his delight over Messi's decision to join Inter Miami and shared his vision of bringing the world's greatest players to the team, similar to the ambition he had when he joined LA Galaxy years ago to help grow football in the country and leave a lasting legacy in the sport.

In an Instagram post, Beckham shared his excitement about the next chapter of their story beginning with Messi's arrival. He expressed his pride in having a player of Messi's caliber join the club and emphasized that it was not just about football, but also about welcoming a friend and an amazing person, along with his beautiful family, into the Inter Miami CF community.

Beckham shared a post on Instagram which read, "The next chapter of our story starts here. Ten years ago when I started this journey, I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to Miami.. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in this country and build a legacy in this sport that we love so much."

He further added, "Today that dream came true. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's calibre is joining our club but I'm also delighted to welcome a friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami CF community."

Messi's move to Inter Miami marks his debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) after a successful two-year stint with Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1, where he won the league title twice. He finished his time in the French League on a high note, being crowned the top assist provider for the 2022-2023 season, registering an impressive 16 assists in 32 league games. He surpassed his former teammate Kylian Mbappe to claim the award this year.

Adding to his achievements, Messi recently guided Argentina to World Cup victory in Qatar. As he joins Inter Miami, he will be aiming to replicate that success and elevate a team currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. With Messi's arrival, the club and its fans have every reason to be excited about the potential for success and growth in the MLS.