    Messi mania in Miami: Beckham's magnificent mural to welcome superstar to Inter Miami stuns fans (WATCH)

    Discover how David Beckham goes the extra mile to make Lionel Messi feel welcome at Inter Miami, as he personally works on a giant mural of Messi in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, has gone above and beyond to ensure a warm welcome for the team's new signing, Lionel Messi. A video shared by Beckham's wife, Victoria, on social media shows the former football star working on a massive mural of Messi in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Beckham, known for his skills on the field during his time with Manchester United and the England national team, can be seen on a cherry picker, putting the finishing touches on the artwork.

    Victoria Beckham captioned the video on Instagram, expressing amazement at her husband's talents and mentioning that he was even whitening Messi's teeth in the mural.

    "Is there nothing @davidbeckham can’t do?? Only been in town a few days, he got straight to it!! Yes that is him whitening the teeth as we watch!!! X kisses from Miami!!! X @leomessi," wrote the former Spice Girl on Instagram.

    The mural, created by Argentinian artist Maximiliano Bagnasco, pays tribute to Messi, who recently joined Major League Soccer after his contract with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) expired. Despite rumors linking him to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, Messi chose to continue his career in the United States.

    The mural adds to the excitement surrounding Messi's arrival and further strengthens the connection between the superstar player and the city of Miami.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
