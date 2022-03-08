Would love to play alongside Mbappe, admits Real Madrid's Modric

Real Madrid's Luka Modric has admitted that he would relish the chance to play alongside Kylian Mbappe, if the PSG star chooses to join them.

Ahead of their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie, Luka Modric sent a strong message to Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, saying that he wants the star forward to join him at Real Madrid. The Frenchman's contract at Parc des Princes comes to an end this summer, with reports suggesting that the La Liga giants are confident of securing Mbappe's services on a free transfer.

Addressing the media ahead of Real Madrid's clash with PSG at Santiago Bernabeu, the Croatian admitted that he would welcome the chance to play alongside Mbappe.

"We want to play with great players. Kylian is one of those. Of course, I'd like to play with him; let's see," the Blancos midfielder said.

"It's difficult to talk about other players, clubs get angry, can interpret it badly, but I don't think a player exists that doesn't want him on their team," Modric added.

Mbappe fired the French giants to a late 1-0 win in the first leg at Parc des Princes to give the Ligue 1 leaders a slim advantage to take to Wednesday's clash.

Following this win, the star player insisted that he had not made a final decision on his future yet, even as PSG continues to go all out to ensure Mbappe stays at Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is back in Mauricio Pochettino's squad for PSG's Champions League clash after shaking off an injury. However, Modric believes that the La Liga leaders have enough quality in their ranks to turn the tie around and progress to the quarter-finals.

"It hurt us [the first-leg loss]; we're convinced the best Real Madrid can compete with the best PSG. We saw the best PSG in the first leg, and hopefully tomorrow we'll see the best Real Madrid," the Croatian concluded.

