How many glasses of water should one drink in the morning? Read on

How many glasses of water are beneficial for health when you wake up in the morning? Here's expert opinion

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

It is important to drink the right amount of water to keep the kidneys healthy. It is considered healthy to drink water in the morning

This is not good for the kidneys. This puts pressure on the kidneys. Let's know from the doctor how much water to drink daily


How many glasses of water should you drink after waking up? Drinking too much water is not good. Read on to find out now.

Those who drink 2-3 bottles of water in the morning, this habit is not good for the kidneys. Drink 1-2 glasses of warm water.

How much water should you drink to keep your kidneys healthy? You need to drink 3 liters of water throughout the day.

This means that you have to produce 2 liters of urine throughout the day. The waste accumulated in the body will be easily removed. You must drink 3 liters of water throughout the day in portions.

