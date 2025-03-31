Astrology

8 Tuesday Remedies: Hanuman's Blessings for Success & Wealth

Get Relief from Troubles with Hanuman Ji; Tuesday's Remedies

Worshipping Hanuman Ji and Mars on Tuesdays provides relief from life's troubles. These remedies can be beneficial if you are facing career, financial, or family crises.

Offer Chola to Hanuman Ji on Tuesday

Offering Chola made of jasmine oil to Bajrang Bali on Tuesdays removes all obstacles.

Donate Red Lentils

Donating red lentils is considered auspicious for avoiding Mangal Dosh and gaining wealth.

Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Reciting Hanuman Chalisa 11 times daily pacifies enemies and eliminates fear.

Wear Red Clothes

Wearing red clothes on Tuesdays brings the blessings of Mars.

Offer Jaggery and Gram to Hanuman Ji

Offering jaggery and roasted gram to Hanuman Ji removes financial crises.

Recite Sunderkand Every Tuesday

Recite Sunderkand on Tuesdays to bring positive energy into the house.

Feed the Poor on Tuesdays

Feeding the hungry on Tuesdays brings auspicious results in life. Troubles are removed.

Chant the Mantra of Mars

Chanting the mantra "ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रौं सः भौमाय नमः" 108 times pacifies the defects of Mars.

Results are Obtained from These Remedies Related to Hanuman Ji

If these remedies related to Hanuman Ji are performed with a sincere heart, auspicious results are definitely obtained in life. Hanuman Ji removes every trouble.

