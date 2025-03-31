8 Tuesday Remedies: Hanuman's Blessings for Success & Wealth

Astrology
Worshipping Hanuman Ji and Mars on Tuesdays provides relief from life's troubles. These remedies can be beneficial if you are facing career, financial, or family crises.
Offering Chola made of jasmine oil to Bajrang Bali on Tuesdays removes all obstacles.
Donating red lentils is considered auspicious for avoiding Mangal Dosh and gaining wealth.
Reciting Hanuman Chalisa 11 times daily pacifies enemies and eliminates fear.
Wearing red clothes on Tuesdays brings the blessings of Mars.
Offering jaggery and roasted gram to Hanuman Ji removes financial crises.
Recite Sunderkand on Tuesdays to bring positive energy into the house.
Feeding the hungry on Tuesdays brings auspicious results in life. Troubles are removed.
Chanting the mantra "ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रौं सः भौमाय नमः" 108 times pacifies the defects of Mars.
If these remedies related to Hanuman Ji are performed with a sincere heart, auspicious results are definitely obtained in life. Hanuman Ji removes every trouble.
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Remedies for Luck Based on Your Zodiac Sign
March 28, 2025: Which Zodiac Signs Face Losses and Health Issues?
Baba Vanga’s 2025 predictions: Big changes for these zodiac signs
March 26, 2025: Which 5 Zodiac Signs Will Face Bad Luck and Losses?