GREAT NEWS! Toll charges to reduce on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway - Check new prices
Good news for those who travel frequently between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh! Your journey is about to get cheaper... Want to know why?
Hyderabad to Vijayawada Journey
Hyderabad to Vijayawada Journey: Thousands travel daily between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Especially Andhra Pradesh people settled in Hyderabad go to their hometowns for festivals and auspicious occasions. Good news for those who travel regularly between AP and Telangana. Travel costs between the Telugu states will be reduced from midnight today (Monday).
Toll charges have been reduced at the toll gates on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. This reduction will come into effect from April 1, i.e., after 12 midnight on Monday. The National Highways Authority of India has made a key announcement in this regard and has also announced the details of the new toll charges.
Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh Travel
Here are the new toll charges on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway:
National Highway-65 is very important for transportation between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Most of the goods and passenger traffic between the two states takes place on this highway. That is why this highway is always busy. And during festivals like Sankranti, we see traffic jams for kilometers on this highway. It is so crowded.
The National Highways Authority has brought good news for those who travel daily between the Telugu states. Toll charges will now be levied less at Patangi Toll Plaza at Choutuppal, Korlapahad Toll Plaza at Ketepalli, and Chillakallu Toll Plaza in AP. With the reduction in toll burden, travel costs will be reduced and money will be saved. Especially the owners of goods transport vehicles will benefit more.
At Patangi Toll Plaza, toll charges have been reduced by Rs.15 for personal vehicles i.e. cars, jeeps and vans. It has been reduced by Rs.30 on both sides. For light commercial vehicles, it has been reduced by Rs.25 on one side and Rs.40 on both sides. For large vehicles i.e. buses, lorries. Toll charges have been reduced by Rs.50 on one side and Rs.75 on both sides for trucks. Toll charges have also been reduced at other Korlapahad and Chillakallu toll plazas... The reduction in toll charges is different at each toll plaza.
After the reduction, the charges at Patangi Toll Plaza for light motor vehicles like car, jeep, van will be Rs.80 on one side and Rs.115 on both sides. For these vehicles, the charges at Korlapahad Toll Plaza will be Rs.120 on one side and Rs.180 on both sides... At Chillakallu Toll Plaza, Rs.105 on one side and Rs.155 on both sides will be charged.
For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles i.e. mini buses, small goods transport vehicles, the charges at Patangi Toll Plaza will be Rs.125 on one side and Rs.190 on both sides... At Korlapahad Toll Plaza, Rs.195 on one side and Rs.295 on both sides... At Chillakallu Toll Plaza, Rs.165 on one side and Rs.250 on both sides will be charged.
For large vehicles i.e. buses and trucks, the charges at Patangi Toll Plaza will be Rs.265 on one side and Rs.395 on both sides... At Korlapahad Toll Plaza, Rs.410 on one side and Rs.615 on both sides, and at Chillakallu, Rs.350 on one side and Rs.520 on both sides have been reduced.
For commercial vehicles, the charges at Patangi Toll Plaza will be Rs.290 on one side and Rs.435 on both sides. At Korlapahad Toll Plaza, it will be Rs.450 on one side and Rs.675 on both sides... At Chillakallu, it will be Rs.380 on one side and Rs.570 on both sides.
Toll Charger Reduced in Hyderabad Vijayawada Highway
Why have toll charges been reduced?
In the united Andhra Pradesh, the GMR company expanded the National Highway-65 between Hyderabad and Vijayawada to four lanes. The 181 km road was expanded with funds of Rs.1740 crores. For this, toll collection was started through toll plazas from the end of 2012. GMR company has been undertaking these toll collections and road maintenance responsibilities for almost 12 years.
However, the toll collection period for GMR company ended last year in 2024... With this, the National Highway Authority took over these toll collection responsibilities. Toll charges are being collected through a special agency... In this context, the National Highways Authority of India has recently decided to reduce the toll charges to reduce the burden on vehicle owners.