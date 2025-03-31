GREAT NEWS! Toll charges to reduce on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway - Check new prices

Read Full Gallery

Good news for those who travel frequently between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh! Your journey is about to get cheaper... Want to know why?

Hyderabad to Vijayawada Journey

Toll charges have been reduced at the toll gates on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. This reduction will come into effect from April 1, i.e., after 12 midnight on Monday. The National Highways Authority of India has made a key announcement in this regard and has also announced the details of the new toll charges.

Hyderabad to Vijayawada Journey: Thousands travel daily between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Especially Andhra Pradesh people settled in Hyderabad go to their hometowns for festivals and auspicious occasions. Good news for those who travel regularly between AP and Telangana. Travel costs between the Telugu states will be reduced from midnight today (Monday).

Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh Travel

Here are the new toll charges on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway:

National Highway-65 is very important for transportation between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Most of the goods and passenger traffic between the two states takes place on this highway. That is why this highway is always busy. And during festivals like Sankranti, we see traffic jams for kilometers on this highway. It is so crowded.

The National Highways Authority has brought good news for those who travel daily between the Telugu states. Toll charges will now be levied less at Patangi Toll Plaza at Choutuppal, Korlapahad Toll Plaza at Ketepalli, and Chillakallu Toll Plaza in AP. With the reduction in toll burden, travel costs will be reduced and money will be saved. Especially the owners of goods transport vehicles will benefit more.

At Patangi Toll Plaza, toll charges have been reduced by Rs.15 for personal vehicles i.e. cars, jeeps and vans. It has been reduced by Rs.30 on both sides. For light commercial vehicles, it has been reduced by Rs.25 on one side and Rs.40 on both sides. For large vehicles i.e. buses, lorries. Toll charges have been reduced by Rs.50 on one side and Rs.75 on both sides for trucks. Toll charges have also been reduced at other Korlapahad and Chillakallu toll plazas... The reduction in toll charges is different at each toll plaza.

After the reduction, the charges at Patangi Toll Plaza for light motor vehicles like car, jeep, van will be Rs.80 on one side and Rs.115 on both sides. For these vehicles, the charges at Korlapahad Toll Plaza will be Rs.120 on one side and Rs.180 on both sides... At Chillakallu Toll Plaza, Rs.105 on one side and Rs.155 on both sides will be charged.

Also Read | AP and Telangana Weather, March 31: Scorching heat expected in THESE cities on Eid; check updates here

For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles i.e. mini buses, small goods transport vehicles, the charges at Patangi Toll Plaza will be Rs.125 on one side and Rs.190 on both sides... At Korlapahad Toll Plaza, Rs.195 on one side and Rs.295 on both sides... At Chillakallu Toll Plaza, Rs.165 on one side and Rs.250 on both sides will be charged.

For large vehicles i.e. buses and trucks, the charges at Patangi Toll Plaza will be Rs.265 on one side and Rs.395 on both sides... At Korlapahad Toll Plaza, Rs.410 on one side and Rs.615 on both sides, and at Chillakallu, Rs.350 on one side and Rs.520 on both sides have been reduced.

For commercial vehicles, the charges at Patangi Toll Plaza will be Rs.290 on one side and Rs.435 on both sides. At Korlapahad Toll Plaza, it will be Rs.450 on one side and Rs.675 on both sides... At Chillakallu, it will be Rs.380 on one side and Rs.570 on both sides.

