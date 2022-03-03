Will do everything to keep Kylian Mbappe in PSG, says director Leonardo

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has revealed that until Kylian Mbappe signs for another club they’re going to everything within their power to renew his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Pairs Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been highly speculated to leave Parc des Princes, with his contract expiring this summer. Even as PSG tries to tie the Frenchman to a new deal and keep his long-time suitors Real Madrid at bay, the club's sporting director Leonardo has revealed that they will do everything to keep the 23-year-old striker at the Parc des Princes.

A recent report from AS claimed that Les Parisiens tabled a mega deal to Mbappe to convince him to stay past this summer. The new offer would reportedly see the forward earn around 50 million euros per season in addition to a 200 million euros loyalty bonus.

However, PSG's sporting director Leonardo has now denied these reports, though he insisted that the club will do everything to keep the Frenchman for the foreseeable future.

Also read: Will PSG star Mbappe's dream to play for Real Madrid remain unfulfilled forever?

Leonardo told L'Equipe, "How many chances to extend Mbappé contract? I can't say precisely, but we have possibilities. As long as there isn't a signature [with another club], we're going to try everything. We're going to do everything we can to keep Kylian Mbappe."

"The last thing we will put on Mbappé's contract will be the salary amount. We want to put Kylian in the best conditions to become the best player possible," Leonardo added.

Meanwhile, he also clarified that PSG has not thought about changing its manager or contacted anyone for the same. "We've never thought about changing our manager. We've never contacted Zidane or anyone. I can say that Mauricio Pochettino has never asked to leave. I have no problem with him. We talk about everything," Leonardo said.

Real Madrid is thought to be the only club that could tempt Mbappe away from his home city. Los Blancos have been obsessed with signing the French striker ever since they missed out on him to PSG in 2017 and had two big-money offers turned down for him last summer toward the tail end of the transfer window.

Florentino Perez believes Mbappe is the man to lead Madrid into a new era and intends, like Leonardo and PSG, to do everything within his power to secure his signature.

Mbappe's ability was on full display during PSG's Champions League last 16 first-leg clash against Real Madrid, where he scored the decisive goal in the dying minutes. The second leg of that tie is next week and will take place at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu.

Also read: Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe happy to let Lionel Messi become PSG's leading man; denies decision over future