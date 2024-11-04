Bruno Fernandes reveals apologising to Erik ten Hag after Man United sacking, faces criticism from Roy Keane

Bruno Fernandes has revealed he reached out to Erik ten Hag with an apology following the Dutch manager’s dismissal from Manchester United earlier this week.

"We know that Erik has gone," the Portuguese star said. "It is not good for anyone at the club when the manager goes. The team is not the best, the results are not the best and he is the one who pays for it."

"Whenever you see a manager go, you have to take some of the blame on yourself. It is because the team is not doing so well," Fernandes added.

"It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players. I spoke to the manager and apologised to him. I was disappointed he has gone and I tried to help him. I wasn’t scoring goals, we are not scoring goals, and I feel responsible. I normally score a lot of goals, but I always gave 100 per cent. He is aware of that," he further stated.

The midfielder’s comments were met with criticism from former United captain Roy Keane, who questioned Fernandes’ leadership and responsibility as United’s skipper. Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane dismissed Fernandes' apology as “too little too late,” accusing the midfielder of lacking the necessary leadership traits.

"These are always awkward interviews for players. I don’t think Bruno showed leadership. I don’t think he did enough as captain of United. I don’t think he should be too proud of himself," Keane said.

"The players have let the manager down. I’ve played under some great managers and this idea when a player says, “I feel sorry for the manager”, that's hard to listen to," he added.

Keane further criticised the overall mentality of the United squad, attributing Ten Hag’s departure to a lack of accountability and unity among the players.

"It's not even about liking about the manager. Your own DNA should suggest that you're a good team player. You roll your sleeves up, you dig in. This United team doesn't do it," Keane said.

"We can't go back to the United of the '80s when they're a cup team. When you look your team-mates in their eye, show what you're about, you dig deep. I wouldn't want to be in the trenches with those players," he added.

"My eyes don't lie to me. It's not about liking managers. A lot of them haven't got the DNA of a Man United player in my eyes. This United team is almost boring. So flat. From the manager's point of view, this team is way off getting back into the top-four. He (Amorim) should have signed a longer contract," the former Manchester United legend concluded.

Ten Hag’s replacement, Ruben Amorim, the former manager of Fernandes’ old club Sporting Lisbon, brings optimism to the United camp, with Fernandes voicing support for the new appointment.

"I’m a big fan of Sporting and watch a lot of their games," he said. "Ruben Amorim brought the excitement back to the club. It was a little bit split when he came but he transformed everything and brought everyone together."

As Amorim gears up to take charge at Old Trafford on November 11, fans and former players alike will be watching closely to see if the squad can turn around their performance and regain the competitive spirit expected at Manchester United.

