Barcelona star Pedri honours Euro 2024 promise with new look after Spain's triumph (WATCH)

Barcelona star Pedri has kept his promise following Spain's triumph in Euro 2024 by showcasing a new look. After pledging to shave his head if Spain won the European Championship, Pedri has opted for a significant style change, though it appears more as a fresh trim rather than a complete shave.

The 21-year-old midfielder also added a mustache, adhering to his vow made during the tournament.

Pedri's new appearance comes after Spain's remarkable victory over England in the final, which secured their place as champions of the Euro 2024.

Despite being sidelined due to an injury sustained in the quarter-finals against Germany, Pedri took to Instagram to share his updated look with the caption: “Promises are to be fulfilled.”

The young footballer, who was injured in a collision with Toni Kroos, has missed Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States. However, he is expected to return in time for the start of the new La Liga season.

Barcelona's opening match of the 2024-25 campaign is set to be against Valencia at Mestalla on August 17.

