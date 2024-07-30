Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Barcelona star Pedri honours Euro 2024 promise with new look after Spain's triumph (WATCH)

    Barcelona star Pedri has kept his promise following Spain's triumph in Euro 2024 by showcasing a new look.

    football Barcelona star Pedri honours Euro 2024 promise with new look after Spain's triumph (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 9:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 9:58 PM IST

    Barcelona star Pedri has kept his promise following Spain's triumph in Euro 2024 by showcasing a new look. After pledging to shave his head if Spain won the European Championship, Pedri has opted for a significant style change, though it appears more as a fresh trim rather than a complete shave.

    The 21-year-old midfielder also added a mustache, adhering to his vow made during the tournament.

    Pedri's new appearance comes after Spain's remarkable victory over England in the final, which secured their place as champions of the Euro 2024.

    Despite being sidelined due to an injury sustained in the quarter-finals against Germany, Pedri took to Instagram to share his updated look with the caption: “Promises are to be fulfilled.”

    football Barcelona star Pedri honours Euro 2024 promise with new look after Spain's triumph (WATCH) snt

    The young footballer, who was injured in a collision with Toni Kroos, has missed Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States. However, he is expected to return in time for the start of the new La Liga season.

    Barcelona's opening match of the 2024-25 campaign is set to be against Valencia at Mestalla on August 17.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL teams' purse could increase up to Rs 120 crore, 6 player retentions likely: Report snt

    IPL teams' purse could increase up to Rs 120 crore, 6 player retentions likely: Report

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag top Group C with win over Indonesian duo, sail through quarterfinals snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag top Group C with win over Indonesian duo, sail through quarterfinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey

    Samay aa gaya hai India Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message snt

    'Samay aa gaya hai India': Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message

    Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event? snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event?

    Recent Stories

    IPL teams' purse could increase up to Rs 120 crore, 6 player retentions likely: Report snt

    IPL teams' purse could increase up to Rs 120 crore, 6 player retentions likely: Report

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag top Group C with win over Indonesian duo, sail through quarterfinals snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag top Group C with win over Indonesian duo, sail through quarterfinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey

    26 states not named in 2009': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Opposition's 'misleading campaign' on Budget AJR

    '26 states not named in 2009': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Opposition's 'misleading campaign' on Budget

    Bengaluru dog meat row Muslim leader Abdul Razak summoned by Cottonpet police vkp

    Bengaluru dog meat row: Muslim leader Abdul Razak summoned by Cottonpet police

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon