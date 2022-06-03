Barcelona's new kit for 2022-23 unveiled; here's how boss Xavi Hernandez reacted

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona have released their 2022-23 home kit, with a bold striped design being delivered by suppliers Nike.

    Two weeks after the season came to a close, La Liga giants Barcelona unveiled their 2022-23 home kit on Friday. The kit features the iconic Blaugrana stripes in a curved orientation and complements a dark blue theme at the top, with Barcelona's newest sponsor Spotify featuring in the middle.

    The 2021-22 kit was slightly lighter in colour than the latest offering, which offers a nod toward the 1992 Olympic Games that were held in Barcelona. Barca has said the kit is "inspired by the Barcelona Olympics in the year that the city is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the transformation."

    "The new jersey harks back to the landmark event under the tagline 'The Flame Lives On'. Its design evokes the spirit of that period of regeneration and redefinition, a time when Barcelona opened up to the world and the world opened up to Barcelona," the Catalan club added.

    Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez took a look at the new kit and said, "Very nice! I like it. It's really cool."

    "Let's see if it brings us luck, and we win titles. It's cool, I like it. I like the colour. It's very modern. It gives me good vibes. Nice," the Spaniard added.

    "These remind me of 2004, I think. With Ronaldinho, Deco, Eto'o... yeah, that era. Very cool. I really like the colour. Let's see if it brings us luck," Xavi concluded.

    Meanwhile, several Barcelona fans took to Twitter to rate the new kit. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

