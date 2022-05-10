Mbappe ignored PSG owner Al-Khelaifi and Real Madrid camp in Spanish capital?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker Kylian Mbappe and teammate Achraf Hakimi were spotted in the Spanish capital on Monday, sending Real Madrid fans into a tizzy.

It was a visit that got football enthusiasts talking endlessly. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe was spotted in the Spanish capital on Monday along with teammate Achraf Hakimi, adding more fuel to the transfer fire.

According to Cope, the two PSG stars were spotted at a popular restaurant in Madrid, leaving fans wondering if the 23-year-old striker is in the city to finalise a move to Santiago Bernabeu. Hakimi's brother too joined the two players at lunch, a day after PSG drew 2-2 against Troyes in their Ligue 1 clash in Paris. WATCH: Mbappe, Hakimi at a restaurant in Spain

Later, the Frenchman, who has been heavily linked to the Los Blancos as his contract at the Parisian team expires this summer, posted a mirror selfie on Instagram moments after being seen at a restaurant in Madrid. While most fans welcomed the PSG stars to Madrid, there were a few who wondered what Mbappe's caption that read, "OFF," meant. Also read: Mbappe in Madrid: PSG star's cryptic post featuring teammate Hakimi grabs eyeballs

While suspense over Mbappe's Madrid visit grows, reports in Spain have indicated that the Real Madrid camp was not aware of the PSG star's visit to the Spanish capital. According to El Chiringuito TV, the Los Blancos were 'surprised' by the 23-year-old's presence in the city.

This news comes even as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano earlier reported that Mbappe's camp and Real Madrid will have talks over the coming day. However, no formal confirmation has been announced amid suggestions that the La Liga champions are confident that a deal will come through soon.

As far as the PSG camp is concerned, owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who was also in Madrid on Monday, chose to remain defiant when members of the press questioned him over Mbappe's future. According to El Chiringuito TV, when the PSG chief was asked if Mbappe was staying at the Parc des Princes, Al-Khelaifi responded, "I don't speak Spanish."

The report, however, added that Mbappe had a reservation at the restaurant where Al-Khelaifi had dinner, but the 2018 World Cup winner chose not to go to the same place when he learnt about the PSG president's presence there. This has also sparked rumours that all is not well between the PSG owner and the team's star striker.

The PSG chief was in the Spanish capital for the European Club Association meeting taking place, as is customary, ahead of the UEFA Congress to hear from its member clubs. The new Champions League is expected to be high on the agenda this time around. The PSG chief arrived early on Monday and met fellow ECA board members in a city centre hotel. From there he went to the Wanda Metropolitano to chair the meeting. Al-Khelaifi did not meet Real Madrid's directors and will have had no contact with them since Los Blancos pulled out of the ECA after the Super League fiasco.

