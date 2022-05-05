Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League final: Eyeing revenge, Liverpool's Salah sends warning to Real Madrid

    First Published May 5, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is looking forward to the chance to set the record straight against Real Madrid in their upcoming Champions League final rematch.

    Hoping to set the record straight, Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah has warned Real Madrid ahead of their upcoming Champions League final match on May 28 in Paris.

    Liverpool booked their place in the showdown on Tuesday after beating Villarreal on a 5-2 aggregate at the Estadio de la Cerámica Stadium.

    The Reds then watched on as Los Blancos made a stellar comeback from two goals down in a thriller against Manchester City on Wednesday, setting up a rematch of last year's quarter-final and the 2018 controversial final.

    "We have a score to settle," the Egyptian vowed across social media in a post published seconds after Carlo Ancelotti's men stunned Pep Guardiola's side.

    City looked certain to go through for the summit clash on May 28 when winger Riyad Mahrez put them 1-0 up and 5-3 ahead on aggregate. However, Real Madrid's Rodrygo, on as a substitute, spoilt Man City's imminent party as he scored crucial goals in the 90th and 91st minute sending the tie to extra time.

    And then it all came down to Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who converted a penalty kick to snatch a 6-5 win on aggregate, sending the fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium berserk.

    In the 2021 Champions League quarter-final Liverpool fell 3-1 on aggregate to Real Madrid. However, it is the stark memories of the 2017-18 grande finale that the Reds are hoping to change.

    The highly-anticipated battle between Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo fell flat as the Liverpool star suffered a freak shoulder injury thanks to then Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

    In the Egypt international's absence, Liverpool's attack looked toothless, and thanks to two goals from Gareth Bale and one from Karim Benzema, Real Madrid were crowned champions with a 3-1 win.

    While Ramos may have left the Los Blancos for Paris Saint-Germain, Salah is keen to settle old scores and lead the Reds to another Champions League success and aim to clinch the unique quadruple milestone.

