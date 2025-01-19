Aston Villa's Watkins claims Havertz goal should have counted in shocking admission after Arsenal draw (WATCH)

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has unexpectedly claimed that Arsenal were unfairly penalized when their third goal was disallowed for a handball during Saturday's exciting 2-2 draw.

football Aston Villa's Watkins claims Havertz goal should have counted in shocking admission after Arsenal draw (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 10:36 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins has unexpectedly claimed that Arsenal were unfairly penalized when their third goal was disallowed for a handball during Saturday's exciting 2-2 draw.

The Gunners initially took the lead with Gabriel Martinelli's goal, followed by Kai Havertz extending their advantage early in the second half. However, Youri Tielemans and Watkins struck to level the score.

This result came on the same day Liverpool secured a late win over Brentford, further widening the gap at the top of the Premier League, as Aston Villa once again frustrated Arsenal at the Emirates.

As the Gunners pressed for a crucial fifth goal, Havertz believed he had added to his tally when Mikel Merino's shot deflected off him in the dying moments of the match.

However, following a VAR review, it was determined that the ball had struck Havertz's arm, not his midriff as he had argued. As a result, the game ended 2-2, with the points shared.

Afterward, Watkins told Sky he was 'not sure' the correct decision had been made, even though it was a call that worked in his team's favour.

"Seeing it back there I am not sure, think it’s gone in favour for us, if that was against me I think I would be disappointed," he told Sky Sports. "From that angle I’m not sure but that’s what VAR is there for."

"We got the goal from Youri, we went up the pitch and he nearly scored again. Got a lot of momentum from that and faith when we went forward on transition there was chances to be had. We knew they went man-for-man, Gabriel on me, Partey on Jacob, we were man-for-man at the back and a few times I could have done better in first-half. Chances there to be taken and they [Arsenal] were always a little bit open," Watkins added.

It was a tough result for the Gunners, who have now won just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

A draw with Brighton was followed by consecutive home defeats in the cup against Newcastle and Manchester United, with the Villa draw coming after a midweek victory in the north London derby.

Havertz, however, seemed to believe he had done enough to secure an important late win, celebrating his deflected goal before it was ruled out by VAR.

While Havertz may have been uncertain, Paul Merson in the Sky Sports studio had no doubts about the legitimacy of the "goal."

"I can't believe Havertz has run away. It's hit his hand and he's run off. I can understand if it's in the Championship, you're going to get away with it, there's no VAR," Merson said.

Lee Hendrie appeared just as doubtful about Havertz's reaction, saying, "As a player, surely you know."

Merson chimed in, adding, "It's not a tight one!"

Following the frustration of Saturday's draw at home, Arsenal will need to regroup ahead of their midweek Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb.

Meanwhile, Villa will be preparing for a trip to Monaco on Tuesday, aiming to put themselves in the best position to advance to the next round of Europe’s premier competition.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coco Gauff mourns TikTok ban in US after Australian Open 2025 win, write 'RIP TikTok USA' on camera (WATCH) snt

Coco Gauff mourns TikTok ban in US after Australian Open 2025 win, write 'RIP TikTok USA' on camera (WATCH)

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Indian mens team enters final with a win vs spirited South Africa in SF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men's team enters final with a win vs spirited South Africa in SF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian womens team sets up title clash with Nepal after SF win vs South Africa hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women’s team sets up title clash with Nepal after SF win vs South Africa

He has exceptional ODI record: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from Indias Champions Trophy 2025 squad

‘He has exceptional ODI record’: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacers back injury hrd

Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacer's back injury

Recent Stories

Gold Price RISES on January 19: Check latest updates and market trends NTI

Gold Price RISES on January 19: Check latest updates and market trends

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much prize money will the winner take home? NTI

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much prize money will the winner take home?

TikTok ban in US: Users scramble to alternatives, including China-based RedNote; VPN web search spikes dmn

TikTok ban in US: Users scramble to alternatives, including China-based RedNote; VPN web search spikes

BREAKING Israel carries out strikes in Gaza as Hamas fails to abide by hostage-ceasefire deal snt

BREAKING: Israel carries out strikes in Gaza as Hamas fails to abide by hostage-ceasefire deal

Shweta Tiwari to Shilpa Shinde: 8 Bigg Boss female winners without makeup gcw

Shweta Tiwari to Shilpa Shinde: 8 Bigg Boss winners without makeup

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale 🔴 Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum Darnag, Eisha Singh, Avinash

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale 🔴 Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum Darnag, Eisha Singh, Avinash

Video Icon
Down Syndrome Patient Meets Disney Princesses in Hospital | WATCH

Down Syndrome Patient Meets Disney Princesses in Hospital | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Uganda's Women's Team Dominates New Zealand

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Uganda's Women's Team Dominates New Zealand

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Video Icon