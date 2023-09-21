Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: India secures vital 1-0 victory over Bangladesh with late Chhetri penalty

    India secured a vital 1-0 victory over Bangladesh in a tightly contested football match at the Asian Games 2023. Captain Sunil Chhetri proved to be the hero with a late penalty goal, helping India bounce back from their previous defeat and regain momentum in Group A.

    Football Asian Games 2023: India secures vital 1-0 victory over Bangladesh with late Chhetri penalty osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    In a closely contested match at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou during the ongoing Asian Games 2023, India managed to clinch a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bangladesh. Captain Sunil Chhetri proved to be the hero as he confidently converted a late penalty, driving the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.

    This victory was crucial for India as it helped them regain their footing in the tournament after a disappointing 1-5 defeat to China in their Group A opener. The first half of the match ended without any goals, with India squandering several scoring opportunities, including a remarkable triple save thwarted by the Bangladesh goalkeeper, Mitul.

    The second half appeared destined for a goalless conclusion, with the crossbar denying Samuel Kynshi's free-kick. However, in the 85th minute, left winger Bryce Miranda received a precise long pass on the edge of Bangladesh's penalty area. A foul committed by Bangladesh's captain, Rahmat Mia, led to India being awarded a crucial penalty.

    Captain Sunil Chhetri displayed nerves of steel as he calmly placed the ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal, granting India a late 1-0 lead. Under the guidance of coach Igor Stimac, India successfully protected their advantage and secured a pivotal victory in their Asian Games campaign.

    Also Read: UCL 2023/24: Real Madrid's Bellingham equals Ronaldo's iconic debut feat as goal-scoring streak continues

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football UCL 2023/24: Real Madrid's Bellingham equals Ronaldo's iconic debut feat as goal-scoring streak continues osf

    UCL 2023/24: Real Madrid's Bellingham equals Ronaldo's iconic debut feat as goal-scoring streak continues

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar snt

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury - WATCH

    football ISL 2023-24: Visually impaired BFC fan's cherishable moment with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wins hearts - WATCH snt

    ISL 2023-24: Visually impaired BFC fan's cherishable moment with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wins hearts - WATCH

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues' stellar batting display fires India into semis osf

    Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues' stellar batting display fires India into semis

    Recent Stories

    Social media user shares experience of new taxi scam in Bengaluru vkp

    Social media user shares experience of new taxi scam in Bengaluru

    Drishyam to Forensic: Must watch crime thriller movies in Malayalam rkn eai

    Drishyam to Forensic : Must watch crime thriller movies in Malayalam

    Aloe Vera to Jasmine Lavender 7 mood boosting plants to brighten your day gcw eai

    Aloe Vera to Jasmine: 7 mood-boosting plants to brighten your day

    Attacks on San Francisco consulate: NIA releases pictures of 10 suspects AJR

    Attacks on San Francisco consulate: NIA releases pictures of 10 suspects

    Motorola Edge 40 Neo with 6 55 inch pOLED display 5000mAh battery launched check details gcw

    Motorola Edge 40 Neo with 6.55-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched; Check details

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon