Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2023/24: Real Madrid's Bellingham equals Ronaldo's iconic debut feat as goal-scoring streak continues

    Jude Bellingham's remarkable goal-scoring spree for Real Madrid is drawing comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary debut achievements. Bellingham, a recent addition to the Spanish giants, secured a last-gasp victory in their Champions League opener against Union Berlin, marking his sixth goal in as many appearances for the club. 

    Football UCL 2023/24: Real Madrid's Bellingham equals Ronaldo's iconic debut feat as goal-scoring streak continues osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Jude Bellingham secured a last-minute victory for Real Madrid against Union Berlin during their Champions League group stage opener, solidifying his fairy tale start with the club. Bellingham, who made the switch from Borussia Dortmund to the Spanish giants this summer, has made an indelible mark with six goals in six appearances for his new team, each resulting in victories. The England international has become a sensation in the heart of the Spanish capital, earning the moniker "the boss" for his exceptional contributions.

    Bellingham made a significant impact by scoring on his La Liga debut for Los Blancos, and he continued to shine in his first Champions League outing. This achievement has placed him in an elite group at Real Madrid, a club previously graced by only three other players, including the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Ronaldo, the all-time leading goal scorer for Madrid with an astonishing 450 goals in 438 appearances, had an auspicious start by scoring on his club "debuts" in 2009. Similarly, playmaker Isco replicated this feat four years later, as did Marco Asensio in 2016.

    Bellingham's latest goal, though somewhat opportunistic, showcased his knack for perfectly timed runs into the box. It came after a Toni Kroos shot deflected into his path, leaving him with an easy finish directly in front of the goal. This continued Bellingham's remarkable trend of being in the right place at the right time for Los Blancos.

    Having made his La Liga debut for Madrid just last month, Bellingham made an instant impact by scoring a close-range volley from a corner kick in a 2-0 away victory against Athletic Club Bilbao. In his second game, he notched a brace and provided an assist for Vinicius Junior in a 3-1 away win against Almeria. Bellingham's scoring prowess continued with a late header against Celta Vigo, securing a 1-0 victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side. His remarkable performances led to him being named La Liga's Player of the Month in August, marking him as the first Englishman to receive this accolade.

    Even after an extraordinary run of success, Bellingham displayed his clutch ability by scoring a match-winning goal in the fifth minute of added time against Getafe in early September, despite Madrid initially trailing. While his scoring streak paused against Real Sociedad, Madrid still emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

    Also Read: MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury - WATCH

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar snt

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury - WATCH

    football ISL 2023-24: Visually impaired BFC fan's cherishable moment with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wins hearts - WATCH snt

    ISL 2023-24: Visually impaired BFC fan's cherishable moment with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wins hearts - WATCH

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues' stellar batting display fires India into semis osf

    Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues' stellar batting display fires India into semis

    Dream come true Kadai Yasen Ahamed, lone Indian rider at MotoGP Bharat, aims to leave lasting impression snt

    'Dream come true': Kadai Yasen Ahamed, lone Indian rider at MotoGP Bharat, aims to leave lasting impression

    Recent Stories

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 page goes live offers on iPhones other gadgets to be announced soon gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 page goes live; offers on iPhones, other gadgets to be announced soon

    Pakistan is the birthplace of Hinduism: Interim FM Jilal Abbas Jilani's shocker (WATCH) snt

    Pakistan is the birthplace of Hinduism: Interim FM Jilal Abbas Jilani's shocker (WATCH)

    Who was Sukha Duneke, gangster and Khalistani terrorist killed in Canada AJR

    Who was Sukha Duneke, gangster and Khalistani terrorist killed in Canada

    Bengaluru: Sale of liquor banned until September 30; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Sale of liquor banned until September 30; check details

    Cauvery water dispute: Supreme Court orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu vkp

    Cauvery water dispute: Supreme Court orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon