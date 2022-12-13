Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll's prediction drives Messi supporters nuts!

    Ahead of Argentina's clash against Croatia at the Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-finals, model and the showpiece tournament's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll found a 'painful' way to pick which team will make it to the December 18 finals.

    football Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll semi-finals prediction drives Messi supporters nuts snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 4:57 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll, who has hit the headlines for wearing skimpy clothing throughout the tournament, has made a 'painful' prediction about the outcome of the semi-final clash between Argentina and Croatia on Wednesday.

    The 30-year-old model shared a video on Instagram where two people - one wearing Lionel Messi's jersey and the other wearing Luka Modric's jersey - were holding two cymbals. Ivana Knoll was asked to kick the cymbal of the team she believed would win the high-octane semi-final clash.

    Also read: Messi supporters troll Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll ahead of Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals

    Ivana Knoll, a former Miss Croatia, aimed to hit the ball towards the cymbal held by the man wearing Modric's jersey. However, instead of the cymbal, the ball hit the man between his crotch and lower abdomen, leading her 2.5 million followers to believe the 'painful' prediction.

    "My prediction for the semi-final between Croatia and Argentina...Croatia wins for sure!" Ivana Knoll said in the caption and video of the post. However, Messi fans trolled the Croatian model, with most claiming it would be time for her to bid goodbye to Qatar after Wednesday's clash.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

    "I felt that one," said one fan in the post's comment box, while another added, "This will be your last match in Qatar. It's time to say goodbye."

    A third user remarked, "I'm very sorry, but the final is going to be Argentina vs. France, and the champion is Argentina." At the same time, a fourth stated, "Tomorrow I see this beautiful face crying and with the makeup all blurry flowing with tears. Argentina 2 × 0 Croatia."

    Another Messi fan commented, "I think maybe she wants to say Croatia it's gonna lose their balls against Argentina."

    "So tomorrow at this time in your own house, you will be playing games with this Jinda, because Messi is going to kick you out," a user added.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Ivana Knoll, former Miss Croatia and World Cup 2022's sexiest fan, sizzled in bikinis

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar's bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)

    football 300 billion dollars spent in 12 years... Has Qatar World Cup 2022 been a colossal waste of money snt

    300 billion dollars spent in 12 years... Has Qatar World Cup 2022 been a colossal waste of money?

    football qatar world cup 2022 Zidane Tuchel Real Madrid fans ponder over Carlo Ancelotti replacement if he becomes Brazil new coach snt

    'Zidane, Tuchel, or...': Real Madrid fans ponder over Ancelotti's replacement if he becomes Brazil's new coach

    football First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup 2022 after sudden death of journalists snt

    First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup after death of journalists

    Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma likely to be removed from BCCI central contracts; Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill in line for promotion-ayh

    Rahane, Ishant likely to be removed from BCCI's central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill in line for promotion

    Recent Stories

    Goons perform stunts on moving vehicle, openly challenge police - gps

    Watch: Goons perform stunts on moving vehicle, openly challenge police

    India China Tawang clash Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    India-China Tawang clash: Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

    Kerala Assembly passes bill to remove Governor from Universities' Chancellor position - adt

    Kerala Assembly passes bill to remove Governor from Universities' Chancellor position

    Terrence Lewis and Nora Fatehi prank Malaika Arora in the upcoming episode of 'Moving In With Malaika' vma

    Terrence Lewis and Nora Fatehi prank Malaika Arora in the upcoming episode of 'Moving In With Malaika'

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes bold Lionel Messi claim; speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United exit-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Ibrahimovic makes bold Messi claim; speaks about Ronaldo's United exit

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon