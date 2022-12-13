Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll's prediction drives Messi supporters nuts!

Ahead of Argentina's clash against Croatia at the Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-finals, model and the showpiece tournament's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll found a 'painful' way to pick which team will make it to the December 18 finals.

The 30-year-old model shared a video on Instagram where two people - one wearing Lionel Messi's jersey and the other wearing Luka Modric's jersey - were holding two cymbals. Ivana Knoll was asked to kick the cymbal of the team she believed would win the high-octane semi-final clash.

Ivana Knoll, a former Miss Croatia, aimed to hit the ball towards the cymbal held by the man wearing Modric's jersey. However, instead of the cymbal, the ball hit the man between his crotch and lower abdomen, leading her 2.5 million followers to believe the 'painful' prediction.

"My prediction for the semi-final between Croatia and Argentina...Croatia wins for sure!" Ivana Knoll said in the caption and video of the post. However, Messi fans trolled the Croatian model, with most claiming it would be time for her to bid goodbye to Qatar after Wednesday's clash.

"I felt that one," said one fan in the post's comment box, while another added, "This will be your last match in Qatar. It's time to say goodbye."

A third user remarked, "I'm very sorry, but the final is going to be Argentina vs. France, and the champion is Argentina." At the same time, a fourth stated, "Tomorrow I see this beautiful face crying and with the makeup all blurry flowing with tears. Argentina 2 × 0 Croatia."

Another Messi fan commented, "I think maybe she wants to say Croatia it's gonna lose their balls against Argentina."

"So tomorrow at this time in your own house, you will be playing games with this Jinda, because Messi is going to kick you out," a user added.

