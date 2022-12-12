Messi supporters troll Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll ahead of Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals

Ahead of Argentina's clash against Croatia at the Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-finals, model and the showpiece tournament's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll was trolled for asking fans how many goals will Messi & Co. score in Tuesday's clash.

Croatia have already ended Neymar's World Cup dream by knocking Brazil out of the Qatar tournament on Friday. The 2018 runners-up would hope to repeat their heroics to do the same to Lionel Messi and Argentina. Fans are gearing up for Tuesday's semi-finals clash at Lusail Stadium, and ardent supporters of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star would be hoping he lifts the one major trophy that eluded him. However, Croatian model Ivana Knoll, who has hit the headlines for wearing skimpy clothing throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022, is all set to Argentina sent packing home. Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Ivana Knoll, former Miss Croatia and World Cup 2022's sexiest fan, sizzled in bikinis

Dubbed World Cup 2022's 'hottest fan', Ivana Knoll has been attracting attention in the Middle East since she walked down the stairs in a red and white bikini top and tight red leggings for her country's opening game of the tournament. The former Miss Croatia has amassed 1.8 million followers on Instagram over the past fortnight after catching the eyes of fans worldwide during the showpiece tournament.

Ivana Knoll's racy and provocative outfits are at odds with Qatar's customary modesty laws and standards, encouraging women to cover their shoulders and refrain from wearing short skirts. Several locals and Qatari influencers have slammed the Croatian over the past two weeks, but the 30-year-old model remains unfazed. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar's private messages to teammates post Brazil's heart-breaking exit revealed

In her latest Instagram post, Ivana Knoll posted a photograph of herself in a white and red sports bra paired with red leggings. She flaunted her voluptuous body in the cleavage-revealing outfit and captioned her post, "Let me hear how many goals Argentina receives tomorrow? Take a guess at @germania_sport"

Messi and Argentina fans instantly flooded Ivana Knoll's post with scoreline predictions favouring the South American giants to triumph over Croatia. Most supporters noted that La Albiceleste would march into the Qatar World Cup 2022 finals with a 3-1 win over Luka Modric and Co. There were some fans of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner who trolled the Croatian model. Also read: First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup after death of journalists

"Messi will handicap you tomorrow," noted one Argentina fan, while another stated, "Yo team will be piped up, now watch." A third supporter of the 35-year-old legend remarked, "Get your tissues ready because Croatian tears will fall tomorrow," while a fourth noted, "Sorry miss! We are gonna win all the way to finals and lift the cup. We won't and can't even let you win even if you are going to get naked having been lifting the cup."

