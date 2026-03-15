The 65th Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated nationwide in over 5000 locations. Dignitaries like Bihar's Sports Minister Shreyashi Singh led events. The nodal event in New Delhi, marking Raahgiri Day's return, saw over 10,000 people join.

The 65th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation in more than 5000 locations, uniting the country's seas and mountains, deserts and forests with one single movement.

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More than 300 Fit India Champions and Ambassadors, and special dignitaries led the cycling event in locations that spread from Kokrajhar in Odisha to Badal in Punjab and Allepey down South. In Patna, the young and dynamic sports minister of Bihar, Shreyashi Singh, attended the Sundays on Cycle and led by example, according to a press release. In Assam, Rima Trisha Haloi, assistant commissioner of the government of Assam and a MMA fighter, karate black belt holder and a seasoned cyclist, who had an injury a few months back, bounced back to her fitness routine by participating in today's Sunday on Cycle.

Nodal Event in Delhi Marks Return of Raahgiri Day

The nodal event of the 65th edition took place in New Delhi, where more than 10,000 people participated. Indeed, Delhi's Connaught Place wore a festive feel on Sunday morning as Fit India's flagship campaign Sundays on Cycle was organised in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation in what marked the return of Raahgiri Day.

The special edition of the event saw participation of people of all age groups - from 3-year-olds to 70-year-olds who came together to participate in various fitness activities such as Rope Skipping, Zumba, Yogasana and several fun games before cycling around CP. This week's event dedicated to Consumer Rights was graced with the presence of Home Minister of Delhi Ashish Sood and special guests ex-IAF Pilot turned Fitness expert Captain Akshay Chopra; Prateek Kundial, Master Trainer and Zumba Instructor; Ms Neelam, Gold Medalist at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championship, Priya Malik, Gold Medalist at the 2024 U23 Asian Wrestling Championship and Mayank Srivastava, DDG, Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"Initiatives like Raahgiri Day and Sundays On Cycle are important steps towards a healthier and safer Delhi. By encouraging walking, cycling, and greater use of public transport, such movements not only promote road safety but also help reduce air pollution and build a culture of sustainable mobility. Clean air is not just an aspiration; it is a collective responsibility, and these community-driven efforts are an important part of the solution. I urge everyone present here today to make this a regular habit," said Sood.

The special guests who cycled alongside fitness enthusiasts who had joined in agreed that events such as these are very important in the face of our growing dependence on gadgets and technology, and reduced physical activities. "Taking care of the body is the most important duty of a human being. If you have a fit body, only then can you do anything," said Neelam. "It is heartening to see that so many people have taken time out on a Sunday morning to participate in this community fitness event. There is definitely a change in mindset towards fitness, but it is important to keep participating regularly," said Akshay Chopra, who flagged off the event.

A National Movement for a Healthier India

With support from key institutions working on health, mobility, public safety, and environment, the event reinforced the message that fitness is not just an individual goal, but a collective movement that begins on our streets and in our communities. Speaking about the initiative, Mayank Srivastava, DDG, Sports Authority of India (SAI), said, "Fit India is not just a campaign, it is a movement towards building a healthier, stronger and more active nation. Envisioned by our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi, the Fit India Movement acts as a catalyst to make fitness a part of everyday life. The 'Sundays on Cycle' started by Honourable Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in December 2024, is a wonderful example of how public spaces can inspire people to come together, move more, and choose fitness as a way of life."

Partnering for People-Centric Streets

Sarika Panda Bhatt, Founder & Trustee, Raahgiri Foundation and Director at Nagarro, said, "Raahgiri Day has always been about giving streets back to people. Through this special 'Sundays on Cycle' edition with Fit India, we are not only celebrating fitness, but also reminding ourselves that cleaner air and safer streets are deeply connected. When people cycle, walk, and come together in vibrant and safe spaces, they experience a healthier and happier city. Delhi's street once again became a people's space, full of energy, engagement, and community spirit."

Collaborations and Public Awareness

The event says the participation of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), NDMC, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Police, and Nagarro. A special awareness segment by I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs highlighted the importance of cyber safety and cybercrime awareness, especially among young people and families, adding a unique public education dimension to the morning's celebrations.

Through an energetic morning at one of Delhi's busiest public spaces, Raahgiri Day and Fit India Sundays on Cycle gave people a simple but powerful glimpse of what our streets can feel like when they are designed for people. By bringing together movement, community, and public space, the event reinforced how cycling and walking are not only good for personal fitness but also important for reducing pollution, easing congestion, and building cleaner, more sustainable cities. (ANI)