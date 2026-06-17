For the first time in 68 years, four FIFA World Cup matches ended in a draw on the same day. Former champions Spain were held to a historic draw by Cape Verde, while the Belgium vs. Egypt match also ended in a 1-1 tie. This rare record was last seen in 1958.

Atlanta (USA): The FIFA World Cup has seen something amazing happen after 68 long years – four matches ended in a draw on the same day. The last time this happened was way back in 1958. Now, the record has been repeated. In the four matches played from Monday night to Tuesday morning, no team could secure a win.

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On Monday night, former champions Spain were held to a historic goalless draw by Cape Verde, a team ranked 64th in the world. After that, the matches between Belgium and Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, and Iran and New Zealand also ended in draws.

Vozinha's Magic Show

Cape Verde's 40-year-old goalkeeper, Vozinha, put up a brilliant performance against the mighty Spanish team. He saved 7 goal attempts. This is now the best performance by a goalkeeper over 40 in a FIFA World Cup since 1966.

No Win in 4 Matches for Spain

Spain, currently ranked 3rd in the world, has now gone four consecutive World Cup matches without a win. In the 2022 World Cup, they won their first group stage match but then drew one and lost two.

Belgium, Ranked 10th, Settles for 1-1 Draw with Egypt

In a match at the Seattle stadium in the US, world number 10 Belgium had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Egypt. Emam Ashour gave Egypt the lead with a goal in the 20th minute. Later, Romelu Lukaku came onto the field in the 66th minute and changed the game in just 23 seconds. He intercepted a ball coming from the left of the goalpost and tried to score. However, the ball touched Egyptian player Mohamed Hany's leg before going in, so it was declared an 'own goal'.