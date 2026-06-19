Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer expressed his support for Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti remains confident his team will bounce back against Haiti after a 1-1 draw with Morocco.

India's newly appointed T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer, has caught World Cup fever, expressing his support for five-time champions Brazil on Friday. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup gathers momentum, Iyer shared a series of photos on social media, sporting Brazil's eye-catching black-and-white goalkeeper jersey. "A nod to the beautiful game," Iyer wrote in an X post.

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A nod to the beautiful game 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6YZrXHHV8L — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) June 19, 2026

Brazil seek first win against Haiti

Brazil will look to get their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign back on track when they face Haiti in their second Group C match on Friday (Local Time), with head coach Carlo Ancelotti expressing confidence that his side can overcome the shortcomings exposed in their tournament opener.

Despite criticism following the draw against Morocco, Ancelotti insisted there was no need for alarm. "You don't win the World Cup in the first match," the Italian told reporters on the eve of the match, according to Reuters. "The players' self-criticism was very positive. I think we'll sort out the problems; I remain confident that we'll be competitive," he said.

The five-time world champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opening fixture, needing a moment of brilliance from Vinicius Jr to salvage a point after Ismael Saibari had put Morocco ahead.

With Scotland leading Group C on three points following their victory over Haiti, Brazil knows a win in Philadelphia would boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

Brazil head into the Haiti clash under pressure to deliver a convincing performance, but Ancelotti remains confident his side can respond as they pursue their first victory of the tournament. (ANI)