FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil launches unique jaguar-inspired kits (VIDEO)

The football world is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2022, set to be held in Qatar in November-December. While France would be the two-time defending champion, record five-time former champion Brazil was the first team, barring hosts Qatar, to qualify for the mega event. As a result, fans would again be desperate for the nation to extend its record to six, while the conditions in Qatar make it suitable for the Brazilians to get the job done, having last won the title in 2002. Ahead the same, Brazil has launched its official kit for the tournament, which is unique and inspired by the jaguar.

The kit contains jaguar-inspired patterns. Although its home jersey retains most of its authentic look, with a single button neckline, there are green and blue trims throughout the shirt. As for the shorts, they remain blue, along with white socks, which have been Brazil's identity since the 1950s. However, the away jersey presents a unique twist with the jaguar pattern.

The Green jaguar print appears on the sleeves before fading into the shoulders. Jaguars are native to South America and mostly live in the jungles, mainly in Brazil. They form Brazil's international symbol and are vital to its national identity. As for the World Cup, it would be its 22nd successive appearance, making it the only nation to compete in each edition since its inception in 1930.