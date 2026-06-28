Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven straight World Cup matches. Cristiano Ronaldo made his 25th WC appearance. Africa made history with nine of its 10 teams advancing to the Round of 32, a new record for the continent.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage ended with a series of historic milestones, led by Lionel Messi becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches during Argentina's 3-1 win over Jordan. Cristiano Ronaldo also reached another notable World Cup landmark, even as Portugal were held to a goalless draw by Colombia in their final Group K match on Saturday (local time). Notably, Africa made history with nine of its 10 teams advancing to the Round of 32, marking a record-breaking achievement for the continent. The tournament now shifts to the knockout stage, setting the stage for the Round of 32 clashes.

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Messi's historic run continues

In the latest match of the day, Argentina finished the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage with a perfect record, beating Jordan 3-1 to top Group J. Despite rotating their squad and starting Messi on the bench, they led 2-0 through goals from Giovani Lo Celso and a Lautaro Martinez penalty. Jordan pulled one back in the second half through Musa Al-Taamari, but Messi came off the bench to score a trademark free-kick and seal the win.

Messi etched another remarkable milestone into football history by becoming the first men's player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, continuing his extraordinary run during Argentina's flawless FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage campaign. Messi also became the fourth player to score in all three group stage matches of a single World Cup since the format was introduced in 1998, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (2018), David Villa (2010), and Fernando Torres (2010).

Messi's record-breaking streak began with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening Group J fixture before he followed it up with a brace against Austria. The goal against Jordan extended his unprecedented scoring sequence to seven successive World Cup appearances.

The strike also took Messi's tally to 19 FIFA World Cup goals, further extending his record as Argentina's all-time leading scorer in the tournament. He is the leading goal-scorer in the tournament with six goals after the end of the group stage. Notably, Messi also made history by becoming the first player to reach the knockout stage in six consecutive FIFA World Cups (2006-2026), according to 433's X handle. Argentina will now face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, while Jordan exits the tournament after three straight losses.

Ronaldo equals appearance record

In a Group K encounter between Portugal and Colombia, both teams played out a 0-0 draw in Miami, with Colombia finishing top of the group and Portugal finishing second. Colombia only needed a draw to secure first place, while Portugal required a win but could not break through despite dominating phases of possession. Both sides had chances, including a disallowed late header from Davinson Sanchez and key saves from goalkeepers Diogo Costa and Camilo Vargas. Both teams have now qualified for the Round of 32.

In the match, Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name into another record book. According to Opta Analyst, the 41-year-old Portugal captain made his 25th FIFA World Cup appearance, drawing level with Germany great Lothar Matthaus for the second-most appearances in the tournament's history. Only Argentina captain Messi, with 29 appearances, has featured in more World Cup matches than Ronaldo. Ronaldo also extended an unusual tournament statistic in the match. The veteran forward has now been flagged offside 11 times across the last two FIFA World Cups, four more than any other player during that span. France's Kylian Mbappe and Colombia's Luis Diaz are next on the list with seven offsides each.

Kane and Bellingham fire England to top spot

In their Group L match, England wrapped up their FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage campaign in style with a 2-0 win over Panama, finishing top of the group for the second straight edition. They collected seven points, matching their best-ever World Cup group stage tally and extending their unbeaten run across the last two tournaments. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were on target, with Kane becoming England's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 11 goals, moving past Gary Lineker's long-standing England men's record of 10. Meanwhile, Bellingham became the youngest England player since 1966 to both score and assist in a World Cup match. England topped the group ahead of Croatia, while Ghana also advanced. Panama exited the tournament without a win or a goal.

Congo DR secures historic knockout stage spot

In another Group K encounter, Congo DR came from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in Atlanta, securing their first-ever FIFA World Cup win and a historic place in the knockout stage of the 2026 tournament. Uzbekistan took an early lead through Eldor Shomurodov, but DR Congo fought back in the second half with a Yoane Wissa penalty and a late brace from him to complete the comeback. Fiston Mayele also scored as Congo sealed a famous victory. Uzbekistan, on their World Cup debut, were eliminated despite a strong start.

Croatia edges Ghana to secure qualification

Croatia defeated Ghana 2-1 in a tightly contested FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match to secure their place in the Round of 32. Petar Sucic opened the scoring with a long-range strike, before Derrick Luckassen equalised for Ghana in the second half. Nikola Vlasic then scored a late winner from a Luka Modric corner in the 83rd minute to seal Croatia's victory. Despite the loss, Ghana also progressed as one of the best third-placed teams, while Croatia finished second in the group behind England.

Algeria and Austria advance after thrilling draw

Elsewhere, Algeria and Austria played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match, with both teams securing qualification to the Round of 32. The game saw multiple lead changes, with goals from Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer for Austria, and strikes from Belghali, Riyad Mahrez (twice), and others for Algeria. Mahrez appeared to have won it late, but Sasa Kalajdzic scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue Austria. The result ensured Austria finished second in the group, Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed teams, while Iran were eliminated.

Africa makes history with nine teams in Round of 32

Notably, with Ghana, Algeria and Congo DR making it through to the Round of 32, Africa made history at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with nine of its 10 participating teams--Morocco, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, Congo DR, and Cabo Verde--qualifying for the Round of 32, marking a record-breaking achievement. Tunisia was the only African side to miss out.

The qualification round featured dramatic moments, including Algeria's 3-3 draw with Austria, DR Congo's first-ever World Cup win over Uzbekistan, and Cabo Verde advancing without a single victory. Morocco also impressed with strong performances, including a draw against Brazil. The achievement far surpasses the previous record of two African teams reaching the knockout stage in a single edition (2014). In contrast, only Japan and Australia represent Asia in the Round of 32.

Teams in the round of 32

Group A: Mexico, South Africa

Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden

Group G: Belgium, Egypt

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Norway, Senegal

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria

Group K: Colombia, Portugal, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches schedule

South Africa vs Canada: 29 June, 12:30 am IST

Brazil vs Japan: 29 June, 10:30 pm IST

Germany vs Paraguay: 30 June, 2:30 am IST

Netherlands vs Morocco 30 June, 6:30 am IST

Ivory Coast vs Norway: 30 June, 10:30 pm IST

France vs Sweden: 1 July, 2:30 am IST

Mexico vs Ecuador: 1 July, 6:30 am IST

England vs DR Congo: 1 July, 9:30 pm IST

Belgium vs Senegal: 2 July, 1:30 am IST

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2 July, 5:30 am IST

Spain vs Austria: 3 July, 12:30 am IST

Portugal vs Croatia: 3 July, 4:30 am IST

Switzerland vs Algeria: 3 July, 8:30 am IST

Australia vs Egypt: 3 July, 11:30 pm IST

Argentina vs Cabo Verde: 4 July, 3:30 am IST

Colombia vs Ghana: 4 July, 7:00 am IST.

(ANI)