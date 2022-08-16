FIFA bans India, takes away rights to hold U-17 Women's WC; Here's why

FIFA informed that undue influence from third parties constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes, and that is why the Bureau of the FIFA Council had unanimously decided to suspend the AIFF with immediate effect.

For the first time in its 85-year history, the All India Football Federation has been banned by world governing body FIFA and stripped of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup in October on the grounds of 'undue influence from third parties'.

The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up an administrators' committee to assume the AIFF Executive Committee's powers has been repealed and the AIFF's daily affairs are fully back in the AIFF administration's control.

The Supreme Court removed Praful Patel from the post of AIFF president on May 18 for not holding elections that were due in December 2020. To manage the affairs of the AIFF, the apex court appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators led by former Supreme Court judge AR Dave. The top court mandated the CoA to frame the AIFF's constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

The Supreme Court had, on August 3, directed the AIFF executive committee to expeditiously hold elections as proposed by the CoA, which is currently running the affairs of the national federation. The elections are to be held on August 28. The process for holding the election began on August 13.

Meanwhile, there is still hope for India as FIFA is said to be in talks with the sports ministry and hopeful of a positive outcome regarding the showpiece event, Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022. The FIFA statement said that suspension meant that the tournament scheduled to take place from October 11-30, 2022, currently cannot be held in India as planned.

While stating that the sport's world governing body is contemplating the next course of action with regard to the tournament and refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary, FIFA said it is hopeful of achieving a positive outcome from its talks with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India.