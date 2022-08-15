IPL: Is it all over between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings?

Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings have been in cold waters since the conclusion of IPL 2022. The two parties have not been in touch since the event ended, and it seems like the end is near for the two.

In what turns out to be an exciting tale between Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and four-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two parties seem to be on a repelling course. Both are not on the best terms, especially since the conclusion of IPL 2022 when Jadeja was handed the captaincy. However, after a low-key start, Jadeja was stripped of the duties at the halfway stage, citing that the role affected his gameplay. While MS Dhoni was reinstated with the role, Jadeja has severed all ties with the franchise, indicating that it could be all over between the two.

A couple of months back, Jadeja deleted all his CSK-related posts from his social media handles. Also, in a video released by CSK wishing Dhoni, Jadeja happened to be the only player missing in the video. At the same time, he did not send the skipper a birthday wish on social media.

While it seems to be the end of the road for Jadeja and CSK, it would only be interesting to see if the franchise would be interested in trading him with another franchise during the transfer window or releasing him directly from his contract. That would help him enter the IPL 2023 Auction. ALSO READ: IS INDIA THE ULTIMATE CHALLENGE FOR AUSTRALIA? GLENN MCGRATH EXPLAINS

