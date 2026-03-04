The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled a special Honours Board at Wankhede Stadium's press box, recognizing the invaluable contribution of Mumbai's sports journalists to the growth and documentation of cricket in the city.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday unveiled the Honours Board of sports journalists of Mumbai at the Balasaheb Thackeray Press Box at Wankhede Stadium in a special ceremony attended by senior members of the cricketing and media fraternity.

A Tribute to Cricket's Storytellers

The Honours Board recognises and celebrates the invaluable contribution of Mumbai's sports journalists to the growth, documentation and promotion of cricket in the city. It has been instituted as a mark of respect for members of the media who have dedicated decades to covering the game and shaping its narrative, as per a release from MCA.

The inauguration ceremony was led by MCA President Ajinkya Naik, Secretary Prof. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar and Joint Secretary Nilesh Bhosle, along with members of the Apex Council. Several senior sports journalists were also present on the occasion.

MCA Leadership Commends Media's Role

Speaking at the event, MCA President Ajinkya Naik highlighted the vital role played by the media in shaping the narrative of Mumbai cricket and strengthening its connection with fans across generations. "Mumbai's cricketing legacy has been built not only by players on the field but also by journalists who have chronicled its journey with integrity and passion. The MCA deeply values its longstanding relationship with the city's sports journalists. The Honours Board is a small but meaningful tribute to their dedication and contribution to the game in our city," MCA President Ajinkya Naik said.

MCA Secretary Prof. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar added, "Sports journalists have been an important part of Mumbai cricket for many years. Through their consistent coverage, they have preserved Mumbai's rich cricketing history, bringing the sport closer to the people. With this Honours Board, MCA recognises their hard work and longstanding association with Mumbai cricket."

The unveiling marks a significant step by the MCA towards strengthening its engagement with the media fraternity and recognising those who have consistently supported and promoted Mumbai cricket over the years. The Honours Board will remain displayed at the Balasaheb Thackeray Press Box as a permanent tribute to the city's sports journalists. (ANI)