New Zealand won the toss and chose to field against unbeaten South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Kolkata. South Africa has a historical advantage over New Zealand in T20 World Cups. Both teams have made changes to their playing XI.

New Zealand has won the toss and decided to field against the unbeaten South Africa in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The high-stakes encounter is being held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Head-to-Head Record

In the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, South Africa has had the upper hand against New Zealand. The Proteas have clinched victories in every T20 World Cup game played against the Black Caps so far.

New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other in 19 matches in T20Is. Out of these 19 games, the BlackCaps have secured seven victories, whereas the Proteas have come out victorious on 12 occasions.

Captains' Comments

After winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said his side will aim to put South Africa under pressure. "We're gonna have a bowl, the pitch looked pretty good the other night. We know they are a great outfit, and we know we gotta be on, we need to do our thing, put them under pressure and see what happens. Matt Henry has made it back on time. So he is there. Neesham is back," Santner said.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram confirmed that Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj returned to the playing XI. "Everyone contributed at some really pleasing stage. Hopefully, we can start well with the bat and put a good score on the board. We trained here last night, and putting runs on the board in a knock-out game is not the worst thing. We got 3 changes. Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj are back for us," Markram said.

Teams

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.