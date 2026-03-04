The 100-day countdown to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 began at Edgbaston, with scoreboards worldwide marking the event. The tournament starts on June 12 with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka. Over 115,000 tickets have already been sold.

Global Countdown Begins for Women's T20 World Cup

The first ball of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at Edgbaston on June 12, as hosts England take on Sri Lanka - and today the famous Birmingham venue marked the 100-day countdown by transforming its iconic scoreboard into a huge 100-day countdown. The moment sparked a wave of scoreboard transformations across the country and around the world, signalling the start of the final run-up to one of the biggest sporting events of the year, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

England Women captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, was joined by teammates Sophia Dunkley and Lauren Filer for the countdown in Birmingham, where fans will witness world-class sport, incredible action and a truly global celebration of women's cricket. Countdown scoreboards also appeared simultaneously at cricket grounds across host cities in the United Kingdom (UK), including Old Trafford Cricket Ground (Manchester), Headingley (Leeds), Hampshire Bowl (Southampton), Bristol County Ground (Bristol), The Oval (London), and Lord's Cricket Ground (London). Cricket grounds around the world such as Sydney Cricket Ground (Australia), Eden Gardens (India), Merrion Cricket Club (Ireland), The Hague Cricket Club (the Netherlands), Basin Reserve (New Zealand), Gaddafi Stadium (Pakistan), Wanderers Cricket Stadium (South Africa), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) and Kensington Oval (Barbados) also followed suit transforming their scoreboards with the digital design.

Building Momentum and Excitement

Beth Barrett-Wild, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Tournament Director, said, "In just 100 days, England and Wales will host the best female cricketers on the planet, for an unmissable sporting spectacle. With over 115,000 tickets already sold, excitement and momentum is building behind a tournament that's ready to capture the hearts and minds of the nation and propel women's cricket firmly into the sporting mainstream."

Tournament Format and Groups

England and Sri Lanka will kickstart the tournament from June 12 onwards at Birmingham. The 10th edition of the competition will take place from June 12 to July 5 this year, with 12 teams vying for the title in what is the biggest field in the tournament's history so far. Ireland and Scotland are placed in Group B, along with England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Meanwhile, Group A features Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

A Festival of Cricket Awaits

This summer, fans can expect to see the world's best cricketing talent battle it out across England and Wales, with teams from across the globe competing for the ultimate prize. With fierce rivalries, high-stakes matches, and a festival-like atmosphere at every venue, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to be one of the most unmissable sporting moments of the year. (ANI)