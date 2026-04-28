Delhi Capitals fans erupted in joy after their side crossed 49 runs against RCB, avoiding the IPL’s lowest total record. Loud chants of “49, 49” echoed through Arun Jaitley Stadium as supporters trolled Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals supporters at the Arun Jaitley Stadium erupted in relief and celebration after their team narrowly avoided setting the lowest total in Indian Premier League history. The dramatic moment came when Kyle Jamieson struck Romario Shepherd for a six over square leg, pushing the Capitals past 49 runs and sparking chants of “49, 49” from the stands.

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The Capitals had been in danger of breaking the unwanted record set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2017, when they were bowled out for 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders. On Saturday, Delhi collapsed to 13 for six inside four overs, with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismantling the top order. At one stage, even reaching 49 looked unlikely.

Fans inside the stadium, aware of the looming embarrassment, began counting every run nervously. When Jamieson’s six carried Delhi past the dreaded mark, the crowd rose to its feet in unison. The chants of “49, 49” were not just celebratory but also mocking, aimed at Bengaluru, whose record remains intact. Social media quickly echoed the stadium atmosphere, with supporters posting memes and messages of relief.

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Ruthless Bowling Display

RCB’s bowlers had reduced Delhi to their lowest-ever powerplay score, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar setting the tone in the opening over. His inswinging yorker bowled debutant Sahil Parakh, and Hazlewood followed by removing KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi in consecutive deliveries. The Capitals were left reeling at 8 for six in under four overs, flirting dangerously with history.

Bhuvneshwar continued his devastating spell, dismissing Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel, while Hazlewood returned later to complete a four-wicket haul. His pinpoint yorker to clean up Abishek Porel, who had fought hard for 30 runs, summed up the dominance. Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya tightened the grip in the middle overs, ensuring Delhi never recovered.

Fans’ Emotional Release

For Delhi supporters, the relief of crossing 49 overshadowed the eventual collapse to 75 all out in 16.3 overs. The chants inside the stadium reflected both joy and trolling, as fans celebrated avoiding the humiliation of owning the IPL’s lowest score. The moment became the highlight of the evening, despite the heavy defeat.