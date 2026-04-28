4 Signs Roman Reigns Is About To Shock WWE Fans With a Ruthless Heel Turn
Roman Reigns’ reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion may not stay heroic for long. From his treatment of The Usos to subtle creative hints, here are four signs pointing toward a looming heel turn.
Challengers are mostly babyfaces
Roman’s potential opponents include Jacob Fatu and Oba Femi, both positioned as fan favorites. To maintain the hero vs. villain dynamic, Reigns may need to embrace a heel persona. His dominance against babyfaces would recreate the tension that defined his previous Universal Championship run.
Ruthless leadership resurfacing
Since winning the 2026 Royal Rumble and claiming the world title, Reigns has been asserting authority over The Usos. His arrogance mirrors the behavior that led to The Bloodline’s implosion. Treating his cousins as subordinates could be the first step toward a full heel transformation.
Reunion with The Usos
WWE has reunited Reigns with The Usos, echoing the early days of The Bloodline. If he turns heel, he could reassert control by attacking Jacob Fatu, similar to how he once snapped on his cousins in 2020. This move would complete the circle and re-establish his ruthless dominance.
Creative hints from WWE
Triple H’s creative team often drops subtle clues. Recently, WWE brought back Reigns’ old heel theme song, sparking speculation. Experts view this as a deliberate signal of his impending turn. With Jacob Fatu lined up as a challenger, the timing could be perfect for Reigns to embrace his darker side.
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