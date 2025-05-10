Ambati Rayudu has urged Virat Kohli not to retire from Test cricket, emphasizing India's need for him. Rayudu believes Kohli has much more to offer and that Test cricket won't be the same without him.

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Former India batter Ambati Rayudu penned an emotional note, and requested Virat Kohli not to retire from the Test format after the recent reports suggested that the modern-day legend had made his intentions of calling it a day to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The reports flooded on Saturday, just two days after his long-time teammate Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests, just over a month before India kickstarts its ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign with five high-stakes Tests against England, at Headingley from June 20 onwards.

Rayudu urges Kohli

Rayudu urged the Indian stalwart to withhold and reconsider his decision to retire. The 39-year-old believes Virat has "much more" left in his tank while emphasising that the Test format won't be the same without him walking out to represent the Indian team.

"Virat Kohli please don't retire.. The Indian team needs you more than ever. You have so much more in the tank. Test cricket will not be the same without you walking out to battle it out for Team India.. Please reconsider," Rayudu wrote on X.

According to the reports, Virat has been having such conversations with the board over the past month or so. If Virat indeed retires, it would mark the end of an illustrious 14-year career in the format, during which he has struck a staggering 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries. He is also India's most successful Test captain ever, having won 40 out of 68 Tests with the captaincy tag around his name.

Ashwin retired from international cricket last year

Apart from Rohit, decorated off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket last year in the middle of the Australia tour. With middle-order veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara no longer in the set-up for a while and a decline in senior pacer Mohammed Shami's form after a long layoff from injury, Virat is the only senior around, alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Virat laboured for runs during his last Test outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia in November-January, where he made just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, with his century at Perth being a highlight. That century was his first since July 2023, when he hit a ton against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023.