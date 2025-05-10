Image Credit : Getty

Ahead of India squad selection for the England Test tour, the BCCI received a big setback as Virat Kohli has reportedly communicated his decision to retire from the longest format of the game. BCCI is expected to announce the squad for the five-match Test series against England in the second or third week of May.

Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket came just a few days after Rohit Sharma called it quits from red-ball cricket following his removal from the Test captaincy. However, the BCCI has reportedly urged the ace batter to reconsider his decision, giving the vitality of the Test series on England soil. Virat Kohli’s last Test appearance came in the Sydney Test, where he scored 17 and 6 in both innings.

Here are five reasons why Virat Kohli should not retire from Tests before the England tour.