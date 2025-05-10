Why Virat Kohli should not retire from Test cricket before the England Tour?
Virat Kohli has reportedly communicated his decision to retire from Test cricket to the BCCI, just days after Rohit Sharma's retirement. This leaves a massive void in India's batting line-up ahead of the crucial England tour.
Will Kohli retire from Tests before England tour?
Ahead of India squad selection for the England Test tour, the BCCI received a big setback as Virat Kohli has reportedly communicated his decision to retire from the longest format of the game. BCCI is expected to announce the squad for the five-match Test series against England in the second or third week of May.
Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket came just a few days after Rohit Sharma called it quits from red-ball cricket following his removal from the Test captaincy. However, the BCCI has reportedly urged the ace batter to reconsider his decision, giving the vitality of the Test series on England soil. Virat Kohli’s last Test appearance came in the Sydney Test, where he scored 17 and 6 in both innings.
Here are five reasons why Virat Kohli should not retire from Tests before the England tour.
1. Weakens India’s batting line-up
With Rohit Sharma recently retired from Test cricket, losing Virat Kohli before the England Test tour would leave a massive void in India’s top-order, stripping the team of its two experienced and dependable batters at once. Virat Kohli has been a cornerstone of India’s batting in Tests over a decade, and his absence might put pressure on the younger players to step up in a high profile Test series against England, where experience, competitiveness and composure are crucial under pressure.
If Kohli retires from his Test career before the tour of England, India would be left with KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the only batters who have experience of playing in overseas conditions, making India’s batting order vulnerable in seaming conditions in England.
2. Experience in the dressing room
After Rohit Sharma retired from Tests, Virat Kohli remains the most experienced player in the India Test squad and his presence in the dressing room brings valuable leadership experience, tactical insights, and calm under pressure qualities that are extremely crucial in overseas tours like England.
Since India is going through a transition phase, with young players getting an opportunity to play for the team in Tests, Kohli would serve as a guiding force by mentoring young players adapt to the overseas conditions, and setting the intensity and discipline required to succeed in the longest format of the game, especially in challenging conditions like in England. Kohli’s mentorship and guidance would benefit young players in the India Test squad.
3. Beginning of new WTC cycle
After failing to qualify for the third consecutive WTC final following a five-match Test series defeat to Australia, Team India will begin their new World Test Championship cycle with a five-match Test series against England. Thus, Virat Kohli’s presence is more vital than ever as his incredible experience, hunger for success and ability to perform under pressure can help the tone set for India’s campaign at the start of the WTC Cycle.
Kohli has played a crucial role in India’s campaign in the first two editions of the World Test Championship including leading India to the inaugural WTC final in 2021, and his continued pressure could provide the stability and the drive needed to climb a mount in the new WTC cycle, especially against strong England side in their own conditions.
4. Unfinished business
Virat Kohli has toured England three times for the bilateral series in his career, but he is yet to win a Test series on English soil as a player or captain, a feat that has eluded many great Indian cricketers. When India toured England back in 2021, India had an edge over the hosts with 2-1 in the five-match Test series before the series was called off due to COVID-19 cases in the India camp.
Before the rescheduled fifth Test match in Edgbaston was played, Kohli stepped down as a captain and Team India failed to win the series after India failed to win the series after losing the decider, leaving the campaign incomplete and the dream of conquering England unfulfilled. This provides a golden opportunity for Virat Kohli to script another historic chapter in his illustrious career. Additionally, India are aiming for the first Test series on England soil since 2007.
5. Reliable batter for Team India
Though Virat Kohli is 36-years-old, he continues to remain one of the most dependable batters in India’s Test line-up, consistently delivering crucial innings while bringing stability to the batting. The veteran Indian batter has endured a slump in form in Tests recently, which can be evidenced in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he could score only 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75, but writing him off based on one series would be premature.
Virat Kohli has a good record in Tests on England soil, amassing 976 runs, including two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 33.65 in 15 matches. Given his experience in playing on England soil, Kohli’s presence in the five-match Test series against England could provide much-needed stability and expertise in navigating the challenging conditions, especially in seaming pitches, where his ability to acclimatize and construct innings will be crucial for India’s success.