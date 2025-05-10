Image Credit : Twitter

The legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar’s name has been synonymous with excellence, longevity and passion in cricket. Tendulkar is one of the greatest batters to have ever graced the game of cricket. Making his international debut for Team India in a Test match against Pakistan in 1989, the Mumbai-born cricketer went on to become all-time great with several records under his belt.

Tendulkar amassed 34,357 runs and 100 centuries in international cricket before retiring from his illustrious career after playing 200th and last Test in front of his home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2013. However, there was a time when the batting legend wanted to retire from his career after India were out of the ODI World Cup in 2007. Then came former West Indies batting legend Viv Richards who changed Tendulkar’s mind and continued to play for another six years.