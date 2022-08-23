EPL 2022-23: Man United's first win to Mendy's howler - Here are 5 hits and misses from Gameweek 3

The Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 EPL is done and dusted. It produced quite a few shocking results, as there does not seem to be a definite one in the title race. Meanwhile, we analyse the hits and misses from this week.

The English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 saw its Matchday 2 commitments getting over on Monday. The gameweek happened to be a shocking one, as quite a few upsets happened. As a result, it has proved that the title race is wide open, with no definite favourite in the same, while 35 more games are yet to be played. In the same light, we look at the five hits and misses from this week's actions.

Hit: William Saliba goal

The goal from William Saliba was one for the ages, as firing a shot right into the top corner is always a gem to watch, especially when the winning goal puts his side at the top of the table.

Hit: Wilfried Zaha's double

Zaha was crucial with a brace, as he fired up Crystal Palace with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, proving that the club is competing at the highest level.

Hit: Rodrigo Moreno's stellar form

Leeds United was back to its winning ways, while Rodrigo has been in stellar form for the side, scoring in the tie, while he already has four goals in three matches so far.

Hit: Manchester City's comeback vs Newcastle United

City did not have an ideal outing away to Newcastle, as it was trailing 1-3. However, thanks to the class of the Cityzens' players, they bounced back to draw 3-3. Never count City out.

Hit: Jadon Sancho's brilliance

Manchester United stunned Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford, while Sancho was impressive with the opening goal, as he smartly fooled the Liverpool defence to put it into the net.

Miss: Édouard Mendy howler

Chelsea was shocked 3-0 by Leeds. However, Mendy's howler became the talking point, as he tried to dribble against Brenden Aaronson, only to fumble, with the latter tapping it inside.

Miss: Kalidou Koulibaly red card

While Chelsea was destined to lose, Koulibaly made it worse by pulling down Joe Gelhardt brainlessly 35 yards away from the goal, as he was displayed his second yellow of the match.

Miss: Son Heung-min's lack of form

Tottenham Hotspur registered a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, Son has failed to score any goal so far, and his lack of form concerns the Spurs.

Miss: Liverpool's failure

Liverpool is off to a horrendous start in its terms, winless in the opening three games. While it suffered its maiden defeat of the season to United on Monday, it could manage only draws in the last two matches, as there is somewhat of a crisis at Anfield.

Miss: Trent Alexander-Arnold's night to forget

Liverpool's defence heavily relies on Alexander-Arnold. However, he has struggled to contain the attackers so far this season, which was one of the reasons why a team like United saw penetrating its defence.