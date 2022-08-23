EPL 2022-23: 'Now you see, we bring attitude on the pitch' - ten Hag on Man United eclipsing Liverpool

It was a stunning performance from English giants Manchester United, as it eclipsed arch-rival Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday during Matchday 2 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23. The hosts presented an attacking and high-pressing approach. At the same time, their gameplay happened to be somewhat different than it was during the season's opening two games, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scoring for them. In the meantime, club head coach Erik ten Hag was impressed and all-praise for the new attitude his boys delivered and highlighted their approach and fighting spirit.

Talking to Sky Sports after the triumph, ten Hag said, "We can talk about tactical, but it's all about attitude. Now you see, we bring attitude on the pitch; there was communication and fighting spirit. You see what they can achieve. I wanted a different approach and attitude, and that is what they bring on the pitch."

"That makes me satisfied, but it is only the start. We have to keep humble, and I think we can play much better if we have a little more composure and give an extra pass. We must act and make sure you are a team, battle, and be brave. Give each other options when we have the ball, so it's not only about spirit," added ten Hag.

Compared to the lack of effort from United during the Brentford defeat, ten Hag measured, "I was [am] happy with it [improvement], but you have to bring it every game, not only one game. Of course, we are happy; I know the rivalry against Liverpool. But don't only bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, so you have to bring it in every game, this organisation and this intensity, and it starts again with spirit."

Although ten Hag decided to make Ronaldo sit out the Liverpool tie, he assured all that it was temporary. "I have decisions to make. I have a squad, and we have to use the squad. We will play 50/60 games, so we will see what team we have to pick. I don't have to mention Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo, they are amazing players, and they will play a role in future," he concluded.