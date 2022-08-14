EPL 2022-23: Mikel Arteta surprised at crowd reaction post William Saliba's own goal

On Saturday, Arsenal sunk Leicester City 4-2 on Matchday 2 of the EPL 2022-23 in London. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta was surprised by the crowd reaction after William Saliba conceded an own goal before the Gunners bounced back.

Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) saw English giants Arsenal host fellow giants Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday. Although the hosts were in control of the match on most occasions, while leading 2-0, their defender William Saliba conceded an own goal, reducing the margin by a goal. However, the home crowd was not offended by the same and instead cheered him loud and proud, as he played brilliantly throughout the remaining course of the game. The reaction by the home crowd also surprised Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, as he believed that lifted the Frenchman's confidence.

"What the fans did with Saliba after the own goal is something I've never seen anything like that in my career. I think it lifted Willy's confidence. I'm happier today than I was last week with Crystal Palace because of how he reacted to the own goal," mentioned Arteta after Arsenal's impressive 4-2 win, reports 90min.

The match also saw Arsenal's new summer signing Gabriel Jesus pull off a brace, along with a couple of assists, as he is off to a brilliant start in his north London career. At the same time, Arteta was impressed by his goal-scoring abilities and reckoned, "It's what he brings to the team, it's that energy, that passion, that threat, you have the feeling that something is going to happen."

"I'm delighted to have him. I expect what I know of him, and what we all expect from him is that he has the same level of work rate and enthusiasm that he brings to the team, and then he's going to put the ball in the net because it's in his nature," concluded Arteta.