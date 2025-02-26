Champions Trophy 2025: How can Babar Azam return to his form? Sunil Gavaksar suggests THIS change (WATCH)

With Babar Azam's form under heavy scrutiny amid the Champions Trophy 2025, Sunil Gavaskar suggested a technical tweak which could help him return to his form.

Former India captain turned cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar suggested a technical change that could bring Babar Azam back to his old form. Babar Azam has been struggling with his form in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan's star batter played a sluggish knock of 64 off 90 balls at a strike rate of 71.11 in the team’s 321-run chase against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Karachi. His performance received massive criticism from former Pakistan cricketers, who questioned his intent and ability to perform in a high-pressure chase. In the following match against arch-rivals India, Babar Azam provided a good start to Pakistan innings but was dismissed for 23 off 26 balls.

Babar Azam’s form has come under scrutiny for his inability to perform on big stages, with experts and former Pakistan cricketers pointing out his struggles against quality bowling attacks and his failure to convert starts into big scores. However, Sunil Gavaskar believes that a technical tweak can help Babar Azam return to his peak form.

Also read: Champions Trophy: Imran Khan laments Pakistan's exit, warns cricket will be 'destroyed' by favouritism

Speaking on his Basit Ali’s YouTube channel, the 125-Test veteran stated that Babar Azam should narrow his batting stance as it would help him improve his mobility and balance, strengthening his ability to judge the bouncer delivery and play better. He added that adjusting his batting stance can help Babar Azam return to his run-scoring form.

“If you ask me about technique, I'll just say one thing to Babar Azam. Right now, his stance is wide. If he reduces the width between his legs, then he will get two advantages - He won't be uncomfortable moving front or back. Secondly, when you close the gap, your height increases.” Gavaskar said,

“You have a better understanding of the bounce, you are more upright and you can tackle the ball better. If he tries to do that, the run-making ability that he had will come back. If he does that, it will not only provide joy to the people of Pakistan but also the entire world." he added.

Watch: Sunil Gavaskar's advice to Babar Azam

Babar Azam entered into Champions Trophy 2025 on the back of a lacklustre performance in the ODI tri-series, aggregating just 62 runs at an average of 20.67 in three matches. Many were expecting the Pakistan star batter to return to his run-scoring form in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 but failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and experts.

The last time Babar Azam scored an ODI century was during the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal. Since then, the Pakistan star batter has scored just seven fifties in the last 22 ODI innings. This has raised concern about his dwindling form over the last one and a half years.

Babar Azam hopes to make an impact against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Pakistan have been knocked out of the tournament after their successive defeats against New Zealand and India. The Men in Green were already on the verge of getting knocked out as the defending champions, but were officially eliminated from the tournament after New Zealand sealed their semifinal berth after defeating Bangladesh in the group stage encounter.

Pakistan will play their last match of the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27, Thursday.

Babar Azam has an opportunity to come up with a good performance against Bangladesh and end Pakistan’s disappointing campaign on a positive note by regaining his lost form with a substantial knock.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Javed Miandad questions Pakistan players 'passion' after an early exit

Latest Videos