Champions Trophy: Pakistan sacks 100 policemen for neglecting their duties after NZ vs BAN security breach

Pakistan is currently on high alert after intel warned of a terror threat involving the kidnapping of foreign nationals for ransom amid the Champions Trophy 2025.

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 4:21 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following a massive security lapse during the Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Pakistan authorities have taken strict action against policemen who did not turn up for the duties during the marquee event. 

Pakistan is currently on high alert after intel warned of a terror threat involving the kidnapping of foreign nationals for ransom amid the Champions Trophy 2025. As per the reports, Islamic State of Iraq is targeting Chinese and Arab nationals, conducting surveillance at airports, public places and stadiums to ensure the tournament does not get disrupted.

Just a few hours after the terror threat warning by Pakistan intel, a fan invaded the pitch while allegedly carrying a photograph of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leader Saad Rizvi and ran towards Rachin Ravindra to hug him before he was escorted off the field by the security officials. After the incident, the pitch invader was arrested and produced in the court while permanently banned from entering any of the stadiums in Pakistan, as officially confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board. 

Additionally, Pakistan is looking to tighten the security after the security breach during the Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Bangladesh while also taking action against policemen for not reporting to their duties amid the terror threat.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Twitter

Pakistan policemen of Punjab Police were either absent or refused to perform their duties in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. 

“The police officials were assigned to provide security for teams travelling between Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and designated hotels but either remained absent or outright refused to take up their responsibilities," a Punjab Police official told PTI.

2. Due to police officers' negligence to perform their duties while the terror threat has been looming amid the Champions Trophy 2025, the Punjab police has decided to strict action against those officers. 

"There is no room for negligence when it comes to the security of international events," a Punjab official said.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amid the reports of 100 policemen getting fired from their duties, there has been no official statement as to why those police officers have been dismissed from their duties. However, several media reports suggested that sacked officers were feeling overburdened to perform their duties for long hours during the Champions Trophy 2025. Since the marquee event requires extensive security measures, given Pakistan’s history of terror threat, many police officers struggled to work for long hours and inadequate resources, leading to frustration and reluctance to continue their duties.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years. The last time Pakistan hosted a major cricket event was the 1996 ODI World Cup, where they were co-hosted alongside India and Sri Lanka. However, the recent terror threat and the breach of security have raised concerns about Pakistan’s ability to host an ICC tournament. After the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka players, Pakistan could not host any major international events over the last 15 years until the country got an opportunity to host the Champions Trophy 2025.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan are hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 with a hybrid model in place as Team India is playing all their matches in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send the team to Pakistan due to security concerns. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Karachi’s National Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are the tournament venues in Pakistan, while India are playing at the Dubai International Stadium. So far, five matches have been conducted in Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy, while the Group B match between Australia and South Africa was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Fan who hugged Rachin banned from entering Pakistan stadiums for security breach HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Fan who hugged Rachin banned from entering Pakistan stadiums for security breach

Champions Trophy 2025: How can Babar Azam return to his form? Sunil Gavaksar suggests THIS change (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: How can Babar Azam return to his form? Sunil Gavaksar suggests THIS change (WATCH)

Champions Trophy: Imran Khan laments Pakistan's exit, warns cricket will be 'destroyed' by favouritism snt

Champions Trophy: Imran Khan laments Pakistan's exit, warns cricket will be 'destroyed' by favouritism

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Hashmatullah Shahidi supports Afghan women's right to play cricket HRD

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Hashmatullah Shahidi supports Afghan women's right to play cricket

AUS vs SA, Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma expresses frustration after rain washed out clash against Australia

AUS vs SA, Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma expresses frustration after rain washed out clash against Australia

Recent Stories

Mental Health 101 Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth RBA

Mental Health 101: Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth

Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 ministers take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH) ddr

Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 BJP leaders take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH)

Mahindra Scorpio N carbon Edition launched check features price and other details gcw

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition launched | Check features, price and other details

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in Pink suit; Check out gorgeous pictures of 'Chhaava' actress [PHOTOS] ATG

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in Pink suit; Check out gorgeous pictures of 'Chhaava' actress [PHOTOS]

"Nation can never forget his invaluable contribution": PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on death anniversary ddr

PM Modi's tribute to Veer Savarkar: 'Nation can never forget his invaluable contribution'

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Video Icon
Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

Video Icon
'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP

'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP

Video Icon
Messi's MAGIC!! Inter Miami Beats Sporting KC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Thriller | HIGHLIGHTS

Messi's MAGIC!! Inter Miami Beats Sporting KC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Thriller | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

Video Icon