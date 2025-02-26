Champions Trophy: Pakistan sacks 100 policemen for neglecting their duties after NZ vs BAN security breach

Pakistan is currently on high alert after intel warned of a terror threat involving the kidnapping of foreign nationals for ransom amid the Champions Trophy 2025.

Following a massive security lapse during the Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Pakistan authorities have taken strict action against policemen who did not turn up for the duties during the marquee event. Pakistan is currently on high alert after intel warned of a terror threat involving the kidnapping of foreign nationals for ransom amid the Champions Trophy 2025. As per the reports, Islamic State of Iraq is targeting Chinese and Arab nationals, conducting surveillance at airports, public places and stadiums to ensure the tournament does not get disrupted. Just a few hours after the terror threat warning by Pakistan intel, a fan invaded the pitch while allegedly carrying a photograph of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leader Saad Rizvi and ran towards Rachin Ravindra to hug him before he was escorted off the field by the security officials. After the incident, the pitch invader was arrested and produced in the court while permanently banned from entering any of the stadiums in Pakistan, as officially confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board. Additionally, Pakistan is looking to tighten the security after the security breach during the Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Bangladesh while also taking action against policemen for not reporting to their duties amid the terror threat.

Pakistan policemen of Punjab Police were either absent or refused to perform their duties in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. “The police officials were assigned to provide security for teams travelling between Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and designated hotels but either remained absent or outright refused to take up their responsibilities," a Punjab Police official told PTI. 2. Due to police officers' negligence to perform their duties while the terror threat has been looming amid the Champions Trophy 2025, the Punjab police has decided to strict action against those officers. "There is no room for negligence when it comes to the security of international events," a Punjab official said.

Amid the reports of 100 policemen getting fired from their duties, there has been no official statement as to why those police officers have been dismissed from their duties. However, several media reports suggested that sacked officers were feeling overburdened to perform their duties for long hours during the Champions Trophy 2025. Since the marquee event requires extensive security measures, given Pakistan’s history of terror threat, many police officers struggled to work for long hours and inadequate resources, leading to frustration and reluctance to continue their duties.

Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years. The last time Pakistan hosted a major cricket event was the 1996 ODI World Cup, where they were co-hosted alongside India and Sri Lanka. However, the recent terror threat and the breach of security have raised concerns about Pakistan’s ability to host an ICC tournament. After the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka players, Pakistan could not host any major international events over the last 15 years until the country got an opportunity to host the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan are hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 with a hybrid model in place as Team India is playing all their matches in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send the team to Pakistan due to security concerns. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Karachi’s National Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are the tournament venues in Pakistan, while India are playing at the Dubai International Stadium. So far, five matches have been conducted in Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy, while the Group B match between Australia and South Africa was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

