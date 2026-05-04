East Bengal FC continued their dominant IWL run, beating Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to remain unbeaten. SETHU FC and Kickstart FC also secured wins, while Nita FA and Garhwal United played out a 0-0 draw in Sunday's league action.

East Bengal FC continued their dominant run in the Indian Women's League 2025-26 with another victory on Sunday, while SETHU FC and Kickstart FC Karnataka also secured three points apiece. Nita Football Academy, meanwhile, played out a stalemate against Garhwal United FC, according to a release.

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East Bengal FC edge out Gokulam Kerala

East Bengal FC - 2 (Fazila Ikwaput 6', 65') Gokulam Kerala FC - 1 (Shubhangi Singh 70')

East Bengal FC maintained their unbeaten streak with a 2-1 win against Gokulam Kerala FC at the East Bengal Ground. The hosts made an early breakthrough in the sixth minute, when Fazila Ikwaput latched onto a long ball and produced a composed volley, chipping it over the advancing goalkeeper from outside the box.

East Bengal controlled possession for large parts of the first half, dictating the tempo, while Gokulam Kerala had their share of the ball, but could not find a way through before the break.

The second goal came in the 65th minute when Resty Nanziri cut in from the left and set up Ikwaput centrally. The forward finished with precision into the bottom corner to double the lead.

Gokulam pulled one back from a corner in the 70th minute after East Bengal goalkeeper Elangbam Chanu spilt the ball, allowing Shubhangi Singh to react quickest and slot home. Despite late efforts from both sides, East Bengal held on for the win.

The Moshal Girls remain unbeaten at the top of the table with 27 points, while Gokulam Kerala FC are fifth with 10.

SETHU FC triumph over Sribhumi FC

SETHU FC - 2 (Sumati Kumari 12', S Lynda Kom 20') Sribhumi FC - 1 (Philomena Abakah 38' p)

SETHU FC registered a 2-1 victory against Sribhumi FC at the East Bengal Ground, earlier in the day. The opening goal came in the 12th minute when Nirmala Devi delivered a long ball into the box, and Sumati Kumari rose to head it into the net.

Sribhumi pushed for an equaliser but were denied by a disciplined SETHU defence. The lead was extended following a loose ball situation, where Sumati Kumari's attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Anjila Tumbapo Subba, before S Lynda Kom reacted quickest to slot home.

Sribhumi reduced the deficit in the 37th minute after Veronica Appiah was brought down inside the box. Philomena Abakah converted the penalty to make it 2-1. Both sides created chances in the second half, but neither could add to the scoreline as SETHU held on for the win.

SETHU FC are second in the standings with 19 points from nine matches, while Sribhumi FC are fourth with 10 points.

Kickstart FC cruise past SESA Football Academy

SESA Football Academy - 0 Kickstart FC Karnataka - 3 (Emem Peace Essien 16', Saru Limbu 27', TH Babysana Devi 66' p)

Kickstart FC Karnataka secured a 3-0 win against SESA Football Academy at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence. Kickstart took the lead in the 16th minute when TH Babysana Devi's long ball found Kiran Pisda on the right, who delivered a cross for Emem Peace Essien to finish from close range.

The advantage was doubled in the 27th minute as Pisda drove forward before setting up Saru Limbu, who placed her shot into the bottom right corner.

In the 66th minute, Essien was fouled inside the box, resulting in a penalty. Babysana Devi stepped up and converted to seal the result.

The win takes Kickstart to sixth place with 10 points from nine matches, while SESA Football Academy remain at the bottom with one point.

Nita FA and Garhwal United play out stalemate

Nita Football Academy - 0 Garhwal United FC - 0

Nita Football Academy and Garhwal United FC played out a goalless draw at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence. Both sides were unable to find a breakthrough despite their efforts, resulting in a share of the points.

Nita FA remain third in the table with 15 points, while Garhwal United FC are seventh with eight points. (ANI)