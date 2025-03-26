Does BCCI have plans to increase teams in WPL? IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal gives MAJOR update

Read Full Article

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has seen remarkable growth in its first three seasons, but there are no immediate plans to increase the number of teams from the existing five, IPL chairman and WPL committee member Arun Dhumal has confirmed.

The WPL, overseen by a committee headed by BCCI president Roger Binny, was initially expected to expand after three seasons. However, the Board now aims to consolidate and strengthen the tournament before considering expansion.

"To further strengthen this tournament for the time being, we want to consolidate before we take a call on further addition of any team. There are no immediate plans (to add teams)," Dhumal told PTI.

Despite this, Dhumal expressed satisfaction with the league’s rapid growth. "Within three editions, WPL has grown phenomenally in terms of traction and in-stadium attendance. All the broadcast numbers are very, very encouraging. And it has given new impetus to women's cricket worldwide," he said. "We are hoping this continues to grow, which augurs well not only for the tournament but for women's cricket in general."

Unlike the Indian Premier League (IPL), the WPL has not yet adopted a home-and-away format. The 2024 season, which concluded on March 15, was hosted in a mix of major and smaller centres, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Baroda, and Lucknow.

Mumbai Indians emerged victorious for the second time in three years, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final held in Mumbai.

The league has been a financial success, with the BCCI earning Rs 4670 crore from the sale of five franchises representing Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Additionally, media rights were sold for Rs 951 crore, making the WPL the second biggest women's league globally even before the first ball was bowled.

While the crowd turnout for most matches was encouraging, the league’s primary objective remains promoting women's cricket in India and discovering new talent. There is still significant scope for improvement in this regard, ensuring the tournament continues to evolve and benefit the women's game.

