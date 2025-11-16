Eagles stars voice frustration with the approach of Jalen Hurts, as Cam Newton warns of dysfunction despite strong NFL record.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is reportedly facing growing frustration from teammates, with tensions rising among offensive stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, multiple players have expressed concern over Hurts’ approach this season, particularly against zone coverage.

Russini reported that offensive teammates believe Hurts has become hesitant in tight passing windows, often relying on checkdowns or scrambles instead of trusting open receivers downfield. This has led to dissatisfaction within the locker room, despite the team’s strong record in the NFC East.

Earlier this week, DeVonta Smith voiced his frustration following the Eagles’ performance against the Green Bay Packers. “Offensively, we need to be better. The defense is playing their ass off. We need to help those guys out,” Smith said. He admitted the offense did not feel good during the game, acknowledging inconsistency in their performances.

A day later, A.J. Brown echoed similar concerns, stressing that his focus was on winning rather than personal statistics. “If we’re really focused on winning and doing our job, we can’t keep slapping the Band-Aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble,” Brown said. He added that the offense has not been contributing enough week after week.

Offensive Struggles Overshadow Eagles’ Strong Defensive NFL Record

Despite holding a 7-2 record and leading the NFC East, the Eagles have leaned heavily on their defense. The team ranks 23rd in total yards per game (303.2), 25th in passing yards per game (191.7), and 12th in points per game (24.2). These numbers highlight the imbalance between their defensive strength and offensive struggles.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton also weighed in on the situation, warning that the Eagles could be heading toward dysfunction. Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Newton described the team as “a walking ticking time bomb of dysfunction.” He claimed the Eagles have been masking their offensive issues with wins, comparing it to putting “mascara” or “makeup” over deeper problems.

The rising tension within the locker room is concerning for a team with such talent on offense. With Hurts under scrutiny and star receivers openly voicing dissatisfaction, the Eagles face pressure to resolve internal issues before they affect their season trajectory.

Philadelphia will need its offense firing on all cylinders when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The matchup will test whether the Eagles can overcome their internal challenges and balance their reliance on defense with improved offensive execution.