Myles Garrett addresses speculation linking him to the Eagles after reports of a blockbuster trade offer.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has spoken out following rumors that the Philadelphia Eagles attempted to acquire him before the trade deadline. Reports suggested the Eagles were prepared to offer three first-round picks for the six-time Pro Bowler, but Garrett dismissed the speculation.

“That’s got nothing to do with me,” Garrett said. “What Howie (Roseman) and the Eagles chose to talk to Andrew (Berry) about…I haven’t heard anything about those talks.” His comments came as speculation swirled about a possible move to Philadelphia, though the Browns ultimately kept their star defender.

Earlier in the offseason, multiple reports claimed Garrett had requested a trade away from Cleveland. The Browns front office, however, had no intention of parting ways with him. Instead, they secured his future with a four-year, $160 million extension, reaffirming his importance to the franchise.

Garrett, the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has built an impressive résumé. He owns four first-team All-Pro selections and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. His dominance continues this season, where he has recorded 31 tackles (22 solo), 10.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and 8.5 stuffs, standing out despite the team’s struggles.

Cleveland’s Season Outlook Looks Bleak

The Browns currently sit at 2-6, last in the AFC North, and face a daunting path to the playoffs. Their defense has relied heavily on Garrett’s production, but the team’s overall performance has left them needing a dramatic turnaround to remain competitive.

Looking ahead, Garrett and the Browns will meet the New York Jets in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season. The game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets, at 1-7, secured their first win of the season in Week 8 with a narrow 39-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals before resting during their Week 9 bye.

Meanwhile, Cleveland enters the matchup after a 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. With both teams struggling, the contest offers Garrett another chance to showcase his elite ability, even as trade rumors continue to swirl around his name.