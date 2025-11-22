Pravin Amre defends India's use of turning tracks as a home advantage but stresses the need for positive results. After a loss to South Africa, he calls for better preparation and discusses the controversial decision to bat Washington Sundar at No. 3.

Former India cricketer Pravin Amre opened up on India's decision to use turning tracks at home, a strategy he believes should help the team as they will not get favourable wickets abroad. However, recent outcomes have not favoured the hosts, with India suffering a 30-run defeat against South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens, their first home loss to the Proteas in 15 years. The second Test is scheduled for Saturday in Guwahati.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Home advantage important, but results must follow'

Commenting on whether India should continue preparing turning tracks despite the defeat, Amre told ANI, "It's always a think-tank decision because they know what the strength of the team is and it's always a home advantage. It's also important to take that home advantage because when you tour abroad, you will never get that home advantage but it's also important that the result goes in our favour."

South Africa's 1-0 lead means the Guwahati Test could shape India's Test future. Another home series defeat, coming on the back of last year's humiliating whitewash against New Zealand, may trigger questions over India's dependence on spin-friendly tracks, the coaching set-up under Gautam Gambhir, and the overall technique of Indian batters. The whitewash against New Zealand had already signalled the beginning of the end for stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, a phase that eventually concluded with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss to Australia.

'An art to play on turning tracks'

Speaking on why India are suddenly losing matches on turning tracks, Amre said, "Well, I think it is also an art to play on a turning track. That was always with us. This result is also pointing out that we should prepare well for this. We should not deny that we have to, sometimes it's also critical to get the result. We should have turning tracks. We were successful and we were the number one team because we played on turning tracks earlier, and we had a batting unit that could score 400 runs and a bowling unit that could take 20 wickets."

Amre also acknowledged that playing spin has become an area of concern. "This is definitely an area to improve, and I think it can be handled easily because we have talented players. We have to trust them, and it's all about the preparation. I think we need more preparation for playing in these types of conditions," he noted.

On Washington Sundar's promotion to No. 3

One of the biggest talking points from the first Test was Washington Sundar walking in at No. 3 in Kolkata, despite specialist batters like Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal being part of the squad, were benched. Responding to why Sundar was preferred, Amre said, "Well, I think that so many times, it's the think tank, the captain and coach who decide based on the moment and after judging the pitch. Their gut feeling might be that this can be performed better for the team. He could be a better option and also, Washington has the ability to bowl off-spin and the off-spinner can bowl against left-handers. So I think that might have been in their mind when taking that decision."

Sundar scored 29 and 31 in Kolkata, while Sudharsan, who struck 87 and 39 in his last Test against West Indies, was not selected. Padikkal has also been underused, featuring in only two Tests with a single half-century.

Responding to whether Sundar was the right choice at No. 3, Amre said, "Well, I think this is debatable. Sometimes you do things to surprise the opponent also. We have seen in T20s how many times Axar Patel was sent ahead of the regular batters. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, basically." (ANI)