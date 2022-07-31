DFL-Supercup 2022: 'This is my dream, looking forward to more titles' - Mane after Bayern success

Bayern Munich won the DFL-Supercup 2022 5-3 against RB Leipzig on Saturday. Sadio Mane scored on his debut to win his maiden title with the side, as he has targeted more success.

It was freaky but a match-winning performance by German champion Bayern Munich, as it won the 2022 DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig 5-3 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday. While Marcel Halstenberg (59), Christopher Nkunku (77) and Daniel Olmo (89) scored for the Red Bulls, Jamal Musiala (14), Sadio Mané (31), Benjamin Pavard (45), Serge Gnabry (66), and Leroy Sané (90+8) netted for the Bavarians. It happened to be Bayern's 10th title, and has won the most to date. With eight different scorers in the match, all eyes were on the Bavarian's new signing, striker Sadio Mane from Senegal, who scored his first professional goal for the club.

As Mane scored on his professional debut with Bayern and won his maiden silverware with the side, he was delighted and looking forward to more. "I'm thrilled to have scored my first goal for Bayern. It is my dream. I'm looking forward to more titles. I'm pleased to be at this great club. It's an honour, and I'm delighted. I'm looking forward to the future. We have to get even better. Then, we can win many titles," he said after the victory.

ALSO READ: Barcelona's Lewandowski fails to score again; Xavi defends striker amidst trolls

Mane's performance was also lauded by Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who spoke, "It was an excellent performance from him. He is a humble and grounded player. He is perfect for us - in the dressing room too. He has outstanding qualities and is an outstanding guy."