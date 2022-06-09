Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong - Report

    Manchester United is desperate to land Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. After weeks of speculations, it has made the opening bid for the Dutchman.

    Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona Frenkie de Jong - Report-ayh
    Barcelona, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United is desperate to get its new era underway under new head coach Erik ten Hag. Before that, it must procure top signings from the transfer market. It is to fill up the outflux of some of the players at the club. One of the top priorities for the club in the transfer market this season happens to be Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona. There have been speculations for weeks that the Red Devils are eyeing him upon a strong recommendation from the former Ajax boss, who has taken charge at Old Trafford. Although the Dutchman is reportedly not keen on the move, the club has made its opening bid for him.

    De Jong happened to be a part of Barcelona's jit launch for the 2022-23 season. However, he might end up earning the red jersey instead in Manchester. As per MARCA, United has bid for around €80 million (€60 million + €20 million). Although Barcelona would hate to part ways with the Dutchman, given its desperate need to reduce its wage bill and need for funds to sign players, it might be tempted to sell him.

    De Jong is familiar with ten Hag's work, having played under him during his time in Ajax between 2016 and 2019. He scored five goals in 89 games under him and even won a couple of titles, including the Eredivisie. Ten Hag has already expressed his fondness for him and wants to make him a key man in the United side.

    De Jong has struggled to find the rhythm in Barcelona and stated that he would be comfortable playing the Dutch style of football, which United would now do under ten Hag. Also, Barca head coach Xavi has more trust over Sergio Busquets, which could mean limiting game time and no guarantee in the starting XI for de Jong.

    However, Dutchman prefers playing the UEFA Champions League (UCL) over the UEFA Europa League (UEL), which is one of the reasons he wants to continue with the Catalans. As of now, Barcelona is reported to be happy with United's €80 million offer. Notably, it had cost the Catalans €75 million to sign him from Ajax, and United's bid should be enough for Barca to make up for their lost revenue, while it might tempt the Red Devils for more.

