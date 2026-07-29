Welsh boxer Orlando Holley-Sotomi secured a semifinal spot at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a devastating first-round knockout of Lesotho's Refiloe Thai. The brutal finish, which left Thai motionless and draped over the ropes, sparked widespread concern and debate on social media regarding the punch and boxer safety.

The men’s 70kg quarterfinal match between Wales’ Orlando Holley-Sotomi and Lesotho’s Refiloe Thai ended in a devastating first-round knockout at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday, July 29.

Orlando Holley-Sotomi has qualified for the semifinal after securing a dominant victory over Refiloe Thai in the quarterfinal, guaranteeing himself at least a bronze medal. However, the quarterfinal bout was overshadowed by a terrifying and dramatic finish, where Thai was knocked down by the brute force of his Welsh opponent.

Though Lesotho’s boxer didn’t sustain serious injuries and managed to recover after receiving medical attention, the shocking visual of being trapped in the ropes triggered concern among the spectators as well as officials, who rushed into the ring to check on his condition before the official result was declared.

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How Was the Incident Unfolded?

Wales’ Orlando Holley-Sotomi and Lesotho’s Refiloe Thai faced off for the high-stakes 70kg quarterfinal clash, where both boxers started aggressively in the opening round before the Welsh boxer launched a brutal punch on his Lesotho opponent, leaving him motionless and draped awkwardly across the bottom ropes.

The incident took place just a minute into the first round, when Holley-Sotomi capitalised on the opening and delivered a crushing blow to Thai’s right temple that abruptly brought an end to the bout. The impact left Refiloe Thai collapsed through the ropes near the corner of the ring, and later, he couldn’t defend himself because of the heavy blow.

The medical team immediately rushed towards him to evaluate his condition, while the referee waved off the contest as Thai gradually regained consciousness and was helped back to his feet after receiving treatment.

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Welsh boxer Orlando Holley-Sotomi began to launch clean punches early in the opening round of the men’s 70kg quarterfinal bout against Refiloe Thai, setting a fast pace before landing the decisive strike that secured his passage into the next round of the Commonwealth Games.

Though Thai didn’t sustain any severe injuries after the heavy blow, the intense moment serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in the sport and left everyone in attendance relieved when he safely walked out of the arena.

How Did Fans React to the Brutal Knockout?

The viral video of Refiloe Thai being left hanging through the ropes after the brutal knockout quickly spread across social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where users expressed shock at the frightening finish.

Taking to their X handles, many users questioned the referee's handling of the bout and criticised the speed of the medical team's response, while others praised Holley-Sotomi's knockout punch and debated whether it was a legal strike, given the way both boxers were entangled moments before the knockout.

Some users also raised concerns about boxers’ safety, with a few questioning whether amateur boxing should adopt stricter protective measures to prevent such frightening incidents.

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Meanwhile, Wales’ Orlando Holley-Sotomi will face Mauritius’ Merven Clair in the men's 70kg semifinal, with a place in the gold medal bout and at least a silver medal on the line.

Also Read: CWG 2026: Arundhati Choudhary storms into semis, vows to go for gold