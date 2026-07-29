Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's iconic javelin rivalry headlines CWG 2026, but Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage could spoil the party. The world leader's stunning form sets up a thrilling three-way battle for the Commonwealth Games gold.

India and Pakistan’s sporting rivalry is not only restricted to cricket and hockey but also extends to the track and field arena, where the iconic javelin rivalry between Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem is set to make headlines at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

The Men’s Javelin Throw event will take place on July 30 with the qualification round, setting the stage for what promises to be a blockbuster showdown at Scotstoun Stadium. If Neeraj and Arshad qualify for the final, which will take place on July 31, they will battle for the gold medal.

In the Birmingham Games 2022, Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal with his best throw of 90.18 meters, setting a new Games record, while Neeraj Chopra withdrew from the event due to an injury he sustained during the World Championships.

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What is Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem’s Head-to-Head Record?

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem have forged a strong rivalry with their participation in multiple major global and regional events, consistently pushing each other to greater athletic heights on the international stage.

In their career, Neeraj and Arshad faced off 11 times across senior and junior events, with the Indian javelin star holding a commanding 10–1 lead in their head-to-head encounters. Their first encounter was at the 2016 South Asian Games, where Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal, while Arshad Nadeem claimed the bronze medal.

However, the major turning point of their rivalry came at the Paris Olympics 2024, where Arshad shattered the Olympic record with a massive 92.97m throw to clinch the gold medal, while Neeraj took home the silver medal, his second consecutive Olympic medal following his historic gold at the Tokyo Games 2020.

The last time Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem clashed was at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, where they both reached the final, but both struggled in wet conditions, with Neeraj Chopra finishing eighth and Arshad Nadeem finishing tenth, as Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott claimed the gold medal.

At the junior events, the arch-rivals met at the Asian Junior Championships and World U20 Championships in 2016, where Neeraj Chopra once again came out on top, showcasing his early dominance while Arshad Nadeem continued to develop his formidable throwing technique.

What To Expect From The Clash?

Neeraj Chopra returns to the Commonwealth Games after missing the 2022 edition due to an injury, while Arshad Nadeem is the defending CWG and Olympic champion, bringing extra intensity and high expectations to Scotstoun Stadium, as both icons look to stamp their authority on the international javelin scene once again.

The clash between two javelin throwers is expected to be one of the marquee highlights of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, where they not only battle for the gold medal but also for supremacy in one of modern track and field's greatest individual rivalries. Neeraj and Arshad have crossed the 90m barrier, with the Pakistan star holding the Olympic and Asian record of 92.97m and the Indian star boasting a national record of 90.23m.

Despite his uneven 12 months following his 90m-mark breach at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra vowed to give his ‘100% best’ to reclaim his CWG crown, which he won in the 2018 Gold Coast edition of the event, aiming to cap off his preparation with peak performance on the field.

Arshad Nadeem, on the other hand, underwent calf muscle surgery in July 2025, which forced him to miss several Diamond League meetings and the immediate summer circuit. The 29-year-old made his return to the international circuit at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, where he finished ninth with his best throw of 78.47m.

Neeraj’s last international outing came at the Doha Diamond League in June this year, where he finished fourth with a best throw of 85.69m. Although he fell short of the podium, Glasgow offers him a chance to make amends.

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Sri Lankan ‘Gatecrasher’ Threatens South Asian Hegemony

Though Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem’s rivalry is expected to dominate the headlines at Scotstoun Stadium, the gold medal race is far from a two-way contest. Sri Lankan star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has emerged as a serious medal contender after he set a world-leading throw of 92.62 meters at the Rome Diamond League.

While Neeraj finished fourth at the Doha Meeting in June this year, Rumesh was the winner with his best throw of 88.68m, solidifying his status as a formidable contender for the podium. The Sri Lankan javelin throw star enters the CWG 2026 in excellent form, after having breached the 90 m mark for the first time in his career earlier this season.

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage could pose a serious threat to Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's rivalry by bringing explosive form and the capability to challenge both Olympic champions for the gold medal, potentially turning the two-way battle into a thrilling three-way contest.

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Rumesh Tharanga first shot to fame when he became the first Sri Lankan javelin thrower to qualify for the World Athletics Championships finals, where he finished seventh with his best throw of 84.38m, ahead of Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, who finished 8th and 10th, respectively.

Having since breached the 90m mark and emerged as one of the world's in-form javelin throwers, the Sri Lankan enters Glasgow with the confidence to challenge the region's two biggest stars for the Commonwealth Games gold medal.