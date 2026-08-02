Indian athletes had a stellar day at the Commonwealth Games 2026, particularly in boxing where they secured seven gold and three silver medals. Medals were also won in para athletics, athletics, and judo, boosting India's overall medal count.

India enjoyed a strong medal-winning day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, with athletes across boxing, athletics, para athletics and judo adding to the country's medal tally.

Boxing Dominance

Indian boxers dominated the competition, winning seven gold medals and three silver medals. Sakshi Chaudhary defeated England's Ruby White to win gold in the women's 51kg category, while Preeti Pawar beat Canada's Scarlett Savannah Delgado to claim the women's 54kg gold. Jaismine Lamboria secured gold in the women's 57kg category after defeating Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, while Priya Ghanghas overcame Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh to win the women's 60kg gold medal. Arundhati Choudhary also emerged victorious in the women's 70kg category, defeating England's Chantelle Reid. In the men's events, Sachin Siwach defeated Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo to clinch gold in the 60kg category, while Ankush Panghal beat England's Dimeji Shittu to win the men's 80kg gold.

Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal settled for silver medals after losing their respective finals. Lovlina went down to Australia's Emma Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final, Jadumani lost to Australia's Jye Dixon in the men's 55kg final, while Narender was defeated by England's Damar Thomas in the men's 90+kg final.

Medals in Athletics and Judo

In para athletics, Soman Rana won gold and Shubham Juyal secured silver in the men's F57 shot put event. Athletics also brought two medals for India, with Praveen Chithravel winning silver and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran claiming bronze in the men's triple jump. Gulveer Singh added another bronze medal in the men's 5000m final.

In judo, Unnati Sharma defeated South Africa's Skye Knoester to win bronze in the women's -63kg category. Harsh Tokas, meanwhile, lost to Australia's Keishin Ochi in the men's -81kg bronze medal bout after progressing through the repechage.

Other Results

India's other athletes had mixed results across events. Karanjit Singh Maan and Inunganbi Takhellambam were knocked out in their respective judo repechage bouts, while track cyclists David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Rojit Singh exited the men's sprint qualification. In para athletics, Ramesh Shanmugam finished seventh in the men's 1500m T54. Priyanka Goswami finished fourth in the women's 10,000m race walk, while Ravina Gayakwad was disqualified. Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon failed to finish the men's 10km scratch race qualifying event, while India's men's pairs team of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar was knocked out by England in bowls. Nayanmoni Saikia also exited the women's singles sectional play after losing to South Africa's Bridget Herselman.

In athletics, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar finished outside the medal positions in the men's pole vault final, while the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak finished sixth.

India's Medal Tally

India will enter the final day of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday with an impressive haul of 39 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, despite the reduced sports programme. (ANI)